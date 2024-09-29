'Murder At The Racecourse' Book Review: Racing Thriller That’s On Track

'Murder At The Racecourse' Book Review |

This book has arrived at the right moment, what with Mahalakshmi Racecourse in the news because of plans to turn it into an amusement complex – or was it a parking lot, we’re still not sure. “Repurposing” the racecourse is one small component of the murder mystery’s plot, which is as interesting as a walk through a Kala Ghoda fair.

If you know about racing, this will be a fun read into the world of horses, owners, trainers and jockeys. And if you know nothing about racing, this book introduces you to that fascinating and often cut-throat world.

The book wastes no time in delving straight into the mystery – the murder at the racecourse. A few pages in we are given a word portrait of the victim – a “notorious trainer” who was embroiled in all sorts of jiggery-pokery. Which, as it turns out, practically everyone was.

In the process of unravelling the intrigue which led up to Nari Mansukhani’s murder, a couple of more killings occur, leaving investigating officer Rajan Mohite as perplexed as he is embroiled in the clutches of the case – and of the trainer’s widow, who has set her sights on him, as her previous lover was one of those bumped off along the way. Or was he...? The plot thickens like good dhansak!

There are wheels within wheels in this rollicking read, which races along like horses on the track, replete with violence, blackmail, bribery, lust, and the thrill of racing itself. Bodies disappear, appear, horses lose when they are expected to win, and the story behind the original murder reveals a tale of love and betrayal that is fit for a blockbuster cinema script.

Hat tip to the author for impeccable use of English – for this old-school reader, it is no small joy.

One hopes to read more Berjis Desai thrillers – maybe one set in the world of law, next?

Book: Murder At The Racecourse

Author: Berjis Desai

Publisher: Shree Book Centre

Pages: 237

Price: Rs 400