Mumbai’s Gen Z College Life: How Canteens, Local Trains, Reels And Side Hustles Are Changing Campus Culture

College life in Mumbai has never been just about lectures, attendance and last-minute submissions. It is a constantly changing mix of friendships, fashion, food, social media, side hustles and figuring out life while travelling across one of the world's busiest cities.

Canteen is still the parliament

The college canteen remains the unofficial headquarters of campus life. But today's conversations have expanded beyond crushes, professors and exam stress. Students are discussing internships, creator careers, start-ups, AI tools, mental wellness and, of course, the latest viral trend.

In Mumbai, affordable food is part of the equation. From cutting chai and sandwiches to vada pav and Maggi, students have perfected the art of turning a modest food budget into hours of conversation. The canteen isn't just where students eat; it is where friendships are built and campus gossip gets its daily update.

Campus has entered the influencer era

College festivals have always been about music, drama and competitions. Now, they are also highly Instagrammable events. Outfits are planned, reels are shot between lectures and college fests double up as content opportunities. From aesthetic cafés in Bandra to street-style photos outside college gates, Mumbai's campuses have become natural backdrops for the city's young creators.

But it isn't only about looking good online. Students are increasingly using social media to showcase their skills, find opportunities, promote college events and build personal brands.

Local transport are part of the curriculum

For Mumbai students, commuting is practically a life skill. Whether it is a packed local from Thane, a BEST bus from the suburbs or a long Metro ride, travel shapes the college experience. Friendships are formed during daily commutes, assignments are finished on trains and playlists become essential survival equipment. The city itself becomes an extension of the campus.

Clubs, communities and finding your people

College societies are becoming more diverse too. Beyond the traditional drama, dance and debating clubs, students are looking for communities around mental wellness, sustainability, entrepreneurship, gaming, photography, finance, pop culture and social causes.

For many students, joining a club is less about adding another certificate to the CV and more about finding people who share their interests.

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Mumbai campus is going hybrid

The biggest trend, perhaps, is that college life no longer exists entirely on campus.

A lecture might happen in class, the group project on Google Meet, the brainstorming on WhatsApp and the celebration at a café in Bandra or South Mumbai.

The modern Mumbai college student is constantly switching between offline and online worlds. And somehow, between all those tabs, trains, deadlines and canteen conversations, they are figuring out adulthood—one chaotic semester at a time.