Mumbai’s Easter Food Guide 2026: Where To Indulge In Roast Chicken, Desserts & More

Are your Easter plans sorted? If not, Mumbai is serving up more than just long-weekend vibes on April 5, it’s all about indulgent brunches, comforting roasts, and desserts that feel like a celebration in every bite. From luxe spreads to cosy, flavour-packed menus, the city’s top restaurants are going all out this Easter. Whether you’re planning a family outing or a laid-back feast with friends, here’s where you should be headed.

Bastian

If you’re looking for a stylish Easter outing, Bastian’s special weekend menu is all about bold flavours and global twists. Think inventive plates like Tamales de Pascua and Jalapeño Tacos for vegetarians, alongside indulgent seafood picks like Tuna Tartare Taco and Snapper Persillade. Their Easter Sunday brunch is perfect for a slow, luxurious afternoon, ending with desserts like Vanilla Crème Brûlée and rich chocolate mousse.

When: April 3–5 | Easter Brunch on April 5, 12 PM – 4 PM

Where: Dadar, Mumbai

Kadak

For a festive brunch rooted in Indian flavours, Kadak offers a vibrant spread inspired by the theme of renewal. Expect live counters serving eggs your way, chaat stations, and a mix of Indian and global mains, from roast chicken and seabass to biryani and dal makhani. The highlight? A dessert spread featuring Easter-themed treats like mini cheesecakes, cupcakes, and chocolate nests.

When: April 5, 12 PM – 4 PM

Where: ICONIQA Hotel, Mumbai International Airport

The Bayview

Few things beat Easter brunch with a sea view. Overlooking the iconic Queen’s Necklace, The Bayview delivers a relaxed yet indulgent experience. Their spread includes dishes like roast chicken with root vegetables, biryani, and global small plates. Save room for desserts like baklava cheesecake and a live chocolate fountain, perfect for a festive finish.

When: April 5, from 12:30 PM onwards

Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive

Hornby’s Pavilion

If you love classic Easter flavours, this one’s a must. Expect hearty favourites like Scotch Eggs, Lamb & Mushroom Pie, and a comforting Sunday roast chicken. Add to that hot cross buns, carrot cake, and themed desserts. It’s also family-friendly, with activities like Easter egg hunts making it ideal for a wholesome celebration.

When: April 5, 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Where: ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

Someplace Else

For a modern, global twist, Someplace Else offers a playful Easter brunch. From sushi and dim sum to dishes like Thai spice chicken and dum biryani, the menu is diverse and exciting. Desserts like chocolate eggs and themed pastries bring in that festive charm.

When: April 5, 12 PM – 4 PM

Where: Jio World Drive, BKC

Peshwa Pavilion

Celebrate Easter with a grand buffet experience featuring traditional roasts, fresh salads, and live stations. The ambience leans warm and festive, making it perfect for a relaxed family gathering over comforting, well-crafted dishes.

When: April 5, 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Where: ITC Maratha, Andheri East

Fifty Five East

For a lavish, global brunch, Fifty Five East brings together international cuisines, live stations, and gourmet mains. The dessert section steals the show with indulgent creations like mango tres leches and chocolate raspberry treats, perfect for ending your Easter feast on a high note.

When: April 5 (Easter Sunday Brunch timings vary)

Where: Grand Hyatt Mumbai