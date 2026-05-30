Mumbai's Ashok Vada Pav From Dadar Makes It To Top 40 World’s Most Iconic Sandwiches List

Mumbai’s beloved vada pav has added another feather to its cap. In a proud moment for Indian street food, the iconic Ashok Vada Pav from Dadar has secured a place in TasteAtlas’ list of the World’s Most Iconic Sandwiches, ranking 25th globally.

The recognition highlights the growing popularity of Indian cuisine on international food charts and puts one of Mumbai’s most cherished street-food destinations in the global spotlight. Known for serving generations of food lovers, commuters, students, and celebrities, Ashok Vada Pav has long been regarded as a symbol of Mumbai’s vibrant street-food culture.

Popularly known as Kirti College Vada Pav due to its proximity to Kirti College in Dadar West, the stall enjoys a cult-like following. While countless vendors across the city serve vada pav, food enthusiasts often consider Ashok Vada Pav among the most authentic and iconic versions of the snack.

One of the stall’s most distinctive offerings is its famous “Chura Pav.” Unlike a regular vada pav, this version is generously stuffed with crispy fried batter crumbs, locally known as chura, which add an extra layer of crunch and texture. Combined with the stall’s signature spicy garlic chutney and sweet tamarind chutney, the snack has remained a favourite among Mumbaikars for decades.

What makes the eatery even more special is its connection to the origins of the dish itself. Ashok Vada Pav is widely associated with the birth of the vada pav, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated street foods. The story dates back to 1966 when Ashok Vaidya reportedly set up a small food cart outside Dadar Railway Station to cater to textile mill workers looking for an affordable, filling, and portable meal.

His simple yet revolutionary idea involved placing a freshly fried potato fritter, or vada, inside a pav along with flavourful chutneys. The combination quickly gained popularity and eventually evolved into what is now known as Mumbai’s favourite street-food staple.

Decades later, the stall near Kirti College continues to draw long queues, with many patrons claiming that the taste remains unchanged. From students and office-goers to Bollywood celebrities and tourists, people from all walks of life continue to visit the outlet for a bite of what many consider the original vada pav.