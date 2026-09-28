Mumbaicha Raja Records Over 8.41 Crore Online Reach During Ganeshotsav 2026; Here's How The Iconic Bappa Went Global |

Ganeshotsav may have come to an end, but the memories of Mumbai's grand celebrations continue to linger. Among the many popular pandals that captivated devotees this year, Ganeshgalli's Mumbaicha Raja emerged as one of the major attractions, drawing attention not just on the streets of Mumbai but also across social media.

The 22-foot-tall Mumbaicha Raja, presented in a charming Bal Ganesh avatar and curated by artist Akash Tirmal, became a major talking point throughout the festival. Now, the mandal has revealed the impressive digital reach its online darshan achieved during Ganeshotsav 2026.

Mumbaicha Raja Crosses 8.41 Crore Digital Reach

According to the figures shared by the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal (Ganesh Galli), Mumbaicha Raja recorded a staggering 8,41,00,234 total reach across its digital platforms between September 14 and September 26.

Instagram accounted for the biggest share, with 6,01,91,132 people reached during the period. YouTube followed with 2,32,73,526, while Facebook recorded 5,90,000 and the mandal's website registered 45,576.

Adding these figures together, the mandal said that more than 8.41 crore devotees experienced Mumbaicha Raja's online darshan during the festival.

Sharing the milestone on social media, the mandal expressed gratitude towards devotees worldwide for their "endless love and devotion", adding that their support and blessings continue to inspire the celebrations.

The massive digital response came in a particularly significant year for the mandal, which celebrated its 99th anniversary in 2026. The grand Bal Ganesh idol became one of the visual highlights of this year's Ganeshotsav, with devotees flocking to Ganeshgalli for darshan while millions more connected with Bappa virtually.

The mandal also made headlines for its historic visarjan arrangements. The 22-foot idol's immersion procession began on September 25 at 7 AM, following the final Maha Aarti, and proceeded along the traditional route from Lalbaug towards Girgaon Chowpatty.

This year, however, the immersion marked a new chapter in the mandal's history, with the majestic idol being taken for deep-sea immersion from a modern barge at Girgaon Chowpatty. The first-of-its-kind initiative added another memorable moment to Mumbaicha Raja's 99th Ganeshotsav.