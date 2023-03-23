Mumbai to London in 100 days! Man to travel 24 countries, 3 continents on a bike

Yogesh Alekari | Instagram

Yogesh Alekari, a young man from Mumbai, plans to ride his bike from Mumbai to London. Yogesh has been riding bikes for the past six to seven years. He will start on May 1, Maharashtra Day, from the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

During this journey, he would cross three continents – Asia, Europe and Africa and 24 countries. His plan will see him travel a distance of 25,000 kilometers, which he will complete in 100 days, starting on May 1.

According to a CNBC report, he will travel on a bike from Mumbai, to Nepal and from there to UAE by plane. From UAE, he will travel to Iran, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Austria, Czech, Germany, Luxemburg, Belgium, Netherlands, France, and London. From London he will come back to France, Morocco and Spain. In Spain, he will catch a plane to travel back to India. That’s how his bike ride will be completed.

Yogesh has been bike riding for the last six to seven years. He started his trekking and bike riding in Maharashtra’s Gadkile district and so far in India, he has done bike riding of more than one lakh kilometres.

He has been planning this bike ride for the last 4 years. Before this, he has already travelled to Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and other countries on bike. So, he knows this well that a bike ride like this is not an easy plan to make.