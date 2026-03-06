Mumbai This Weekend: Shreya Ghoshal Live, World Cup Final Screening To Women's Day Outings; Your Ultimate Guide Is Here | Instagram @PVR, shreyaghoshal, the.celia.store

Mumbai is gearing up for a packed weekend filled with music, culture, heritage and unique experiences. From soulful musical tributes and devotional concerts to heritage tours and special Women’s Day celebrations, the city offers something for every kind of explorer.

Whether you want to immerse yourself in a memorable concert, discover historic architecture or enjoy a relaxing ferry ride with friends, here are some exciting events happening in Mumbai this weekend.

Things to do in Mumbai This Weekend:

Letters to Lata Didi by Shreya Ghoshal

Celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal will pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar through a heartfelt musical evening. The show blends live performances with emotional video letters and memories shared by fans, collaborators, and admirers of the iconic singer.

When: March 7, 7 PM

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC

BMC Headquarters Heritage Visit

For the first time, the historic Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Headquarters will open its doors to visitors. Heritage enthusiasts and architecture lovers can explore the century-old building and learn about its historical and cultural significance.

When: From March 7

Where: BMC Headquarters, Mumbai

Bhajan Clubbing with Fusion Albela Band

Experience a unique blend of spirituality and modern music at Bhajan Clubbing. The Fusion Albela Band will present high-energy devotional music that combines traditional Vedic chants with contemporary electronic beats.

When: March 7

Where: St. Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra

Women’s Day Ferry Experience

Celebrate Women’s Day with a relaxing ferry journey hosted by M2M Ferries. The experience includes welcome drinks, snacks, a curated platter, a Morse Code jewellery workshop, music and dessert, perfect for a fun outing with friends.

When: March 8

Where: M2M Ferry Route, Mumbai Harbour

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Screenings

With the India national cricket team set to face the New Zealand national cricket team in the tournament final at Narendra Modi Stadium, several theatres and venues across Mumbai are expected to host live screenings. Fans can catch the electrifying match atmosphere on big screens across the city.

When: March 8 (Sunday evening)

Where: Select theatres and venues across Mumbai