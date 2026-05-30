Mumbai This Weekend: Pilates By Juhu Beach, EDM Festival, Comedy Show & More

If your weekend plans are still looking a little empty, Mumbai has plenty to offer beyond the usual cafe hopping and movie nights. From an electronic music festival and beachside Pilates session to a family-friendly PAW Patrol experience and a laughter-packed comedy evening, the city is buzzing with events for every kind of mood.

Whether you're looking to dance, unwind, indulge, or simply spend quality time with loved ones, here's what's worth adding to your calendar this weekend.

Zynth Festival

Electronic music lovers are in for a treat with Zynth Festival, a new-age music experience that brings together techno, house, Afro-house grooves, live instrumental collaborations, and AI-powered visuals under one roof. Designed for those who prefer underground sounds over mainstream hits, the event promises an immersive night of music, digital art, and high-energy performances from a curated lineup of artists.

When: May 30 | 7:30 PM onwards

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Hot Summer Pilates

Swap your usual Sunday routine for a wellness escape by the sea. The Bastian Wellness Club is hosting a unique Aqua Board Pilates experience right by Juhu Beach, complete with ocean views, live DJ music, and a specially curated breakfast spread. The session focuses on balance, strength, and mindful movement, making it the perfect way to reset before a busy week.

When: May 31 | 7 AM onwards (three slots available)

Where: Bastian Beach Club, Juhu Beach

Sunday Poolside Brunch

If your idea of a perfect Sunday includes good food, fresh air, and a swimming pool, this Navi Mumbai brunch checks all the boxes. Guests can enjoy a relaxed afternoon featuring salads, soups, seafood specials, grills, regional delicacies, desserts, rain dance access, and poolside vibes surrounded by nature.

When: May 31 | 11 AM onwards

Where: River View Agro Tourism Center, Navi Mumbai

PAW Patrol Festival

Parents looking to keep little ones entertained should head to Phoenix Palladium's PAW Patrol Festival. The immersive family experience brings Adventure Bay to life through interactive activity zones, themed challenges, VR experiences, meet-and-greet sessions with favourite characters, and plenty of photo opportunities.

When: Till June 7 | 2:30 PM–9:30 PM (weekends), 4 PM–9:30 PM (weekdays)

Where: Phoenix Palladium Courtyard, Lower Parel

Ministry of Jokes

End your Saturday with a generous dose of laughter. Ministry of Jokes features a mix of established comics and rising stand-up talents delivering fresh material and crowd-favourite sets. If you're in the mood for light-hearted entertainment and relatable humour, this intimate comedy night is worth checking out.

When: May 30 | 9:30 PM–11 PM

Where: Love & Latte, Juhu