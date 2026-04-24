Mumbai This Weekend: From Udit Narayan’s Live Concert To Yacht Parties & Comedy Festivals; Unmissable Events List For You |

If you’re in Mumbai this weekend, there’s no shortage of exciting events to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgic Bollywood music, a sunset party on the sea or a laughter-packed evening, the city has something for everyone. Here’s your go-to guide for what’s happening around town.

Udit Narayan Live In Concert

Relive the golden era of Bollywood as legendary singer Udit Narayan takes the stage in Mumbai. Known for timeless hits like Pehla Nasha and Papa Kehte Hain, the evening promises nostalgia and soulful melodies. With tickets almost sold out, this is one event fans wouldn’t want to miss.

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

When: April 26, 7 PM onwards

Yacht Sundowner Party

Looking for something more laid-back yet luxurious? A sundowner yacht party near the iconic Gateway of India is the perfect escape. Watch the sun dip into the Arabian Sea while enjoying music, drinks, and great company. Whether you go with friends or meet new people, this experience screams weekend vibes.

Where: Near the Gateway of India

When: April 26, 4–5 PM onwards

The Comedy Land Festival

Get ready to laugh out loud at India’s first all-headliners comedy festival. Featuring some of the country’s top comedians, this event guarantees back-to-back performances with no dull moments. Expect a mix of styles and non-stop entertainment.

Where: Mumbai (multiple venues/central location)

When: This weekend

NOTORIOUS K.I.D. Block Party

A unique, family-friendly event inspired by New York-style block parties, NOTORIOUS K.I.D. is all about community, music and fun. From kids to adults, everyone can enjoy a vibrant atmosphere filled with dance, culture and interactive experiences.

Where: Mercii

When: This weekend

Aditya Gadhvi Live Concert

The much-awaited Aditya Gadhvi concert is set to light up the weekend with his soulful and energetic performance. With one show already sold out, the added date is quickly filling up, so grab your tickets while you can.

Where: Jio World Garden

When: April 25 & 26

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