Mumbai This Weekend: From Strawberry Festival To Sunset Movie Screening; Check Out These Must-Attend Events |

If you’re looking for exciting plans in Mumbai this weekend, the city has a packed lineup, from international music concerts and food carnivals to heritage walks, outdoor movie screenings and storytelling festivals. Here’s a curated list of the best events happening around the city.

Things To Do In Mumbai This Weekend:

Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) – Take Us to Your Heart Tour

Get ready for a nostalgic evening as legendary soft-rock band Michael Learns to Rock performs their timeless hits live. The concert promises to take fans back to the golden era of romantic pop music with classics that defined a generation. Tickets are available on District

When: February 21

Where: MMRDA Grounds

Berry Land Carnival

Celebrate the end of strawberry season with a berry-themed carnival featuring delicious treats, desserts and fun experiences. The event is perfect for families, food lovers and anyone with a sweet tooth.

When: February 19 to 22 | 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Where: Inorbit Mall

Heritage Walk At CSMT

History enthusiasts can explore the iconic architecture and stories of Mumbai through a guided heritage walk at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The experience offers insights into the city’s colonial past and architectural brilliance. Tickets are available on District

When: February 19 to 22 (Daily)

Meeting Point: McDonald's, FORT

Sunset Cinema Club, Phir Hera Pheri Screening

Enjoy an outdoor movie experience with laughter and scenic sunset views as Sunset Cinema Club presents a screening of cult comedy Phir Hera Pheri. It’s an ideal plan for a fun date night or outing with friends.

When: February 22

Where: Andheri, Mumbai

Spoken Fest Mumbai 2026

Asia’s largest storytelling and spoken word festival returns to Mumbai for its milestone 10th edition. The event will feature powerful performances and sessions by artists including Shruti Haasan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, Nakuul Mehta, Mithila Palkar, Taaruk Raina, Swanand Kirkire and Piyush Mishra. Tickets are available on BookMyShow

When: February 21 and 22

Where: Jio World Garden