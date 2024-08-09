Mumbai This Weekend: From Rahul Deshpande's Classical Vocals To Piyush Mishra's Urdu Poetry, Here's A List Of Events

The weather has been clear since the last few days and as the report has it, it might not even rain this weekend. So what's your next excuse to not get out this weekend and live a beautiful thing called life. This weekend, the city is buzzing with musical events, standups, date events for singles and so much more. But here is a list of of events that might intrigue you the most. 'Ik bagal me chaand hoga', by Piyush Mishra is a classic and you might get to experience it live. Check out where.

BALLIMAARAAN THE PIYUSH MISHRA PROJECT

This event is a musical homage to urdu poetry and Mirza Ghalib. You'd be surprised to know that the name of the event is inspired by the street in Delhi where Piyush Mishra once lived. This musical evening is taking place at Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai on August 10 from 7:00 pm in the evening.

Gaurav Gupta Live in Mumbai

Who doesn't love a burst of good laughter. Gaurav Gupta is performing live and he will have you rolling down on your stomachs. If you wish to rewind and de-stress, this is perfect event for you. This stand up is taking place at the Birla Matoshri Sabhagriha, Mumbai on August 10 from 7:00 pm onwards.

Rahul Deshpande Classical and Semi Classical

Rahul Deshpande's music has the ability to heal one's soul. If you wish to indulge in a classical or semi-classical evening, you can surely attend this event on your own for with your friends who share similar interest. This classical music show will take place at Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Thane on August 10 from 8:30 pm.

Vipul Goyal UNLEASHED!

Vipul Goyal has his way of interacting with his audience during his shows and he makes sure they get a good dose of laughter. His is back in Mumbai and will be performing live at Y.B. Chavan auditorium on August 10 from 7:30 pm onwards.

It’s Showtime at Dome

This event claims to be an electrifying night of music and entertainment that will feature a line up of skilled artists. If you want to groove to good beats, this is the event you should attend with your friends or close ones. This event is taking place at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Mumbai on August 10 from 7:00 pm onwards.

