Mumbai This Weekend: From Piyush Mishra & Lucky Ali Concerts To Avinash Agarwal's Stand-Up, Top Events You Can't Miss |

Mumbai is gearing up for another exciting weekend packed with music, comedy and unforgettable experiences. Whether you're looking to sing along to timeless melodies, laugh your heart out at a stand-up show, or immerse yourself in the city's rich cricketing heritage, there's something happening across the city for every kind of weekend explorer. Here's a look at some of the biggest events taking place in Mumbai this weekend.

Piyush Mishra Live Concert

Poet, lyricist, actor and singer Piyush Mishra returns to Mumbai for a soul-stirring live performance that promises an evening filled with music, poetry and storytelling. Audiences can expect his iconic compositions, heartfelt verses and powerful stage presence in a show that blends emotion with unforgettable melodies.

When: July 12

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai

Munawar Faruqui – Dhandho

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui brings his popular comedy special Dhandho to Mumbai. Packed with witty observations, personal anecdotes and his signature storytelling style, the show promises an evening of laughter for comedy lovers.

When: July 11

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Mumbai

MCA Museum & Wankhede Stadium Tour

Cricket enthusiasts can step behind the scenes at the iconic Wankhede Stadium through the MCA Museum and Stadium Tour. Visitors can explore Mumbai's cricketing legacy, visit the players' dressing rooms, media box and legendary stands while discovering fascinating stories and memorabilia from Indian cricket.

When: July 10 – July 19

Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Lucky Ali Live Concert

Relive the magic of the golden era of Indi-pop as Lucky Ali takes the stage in Mumbai. Fans can look forward to hearing timeless classics and beloved hits from one of India's most iconic voices in an evening filled with nostalgia and soulful music.

When: July 11

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai

NAMASTE TRUMP – A Comedy Show By Avinash Agarwal

Comedian Avinash Agarwal presents NAMASTE TRUMP, a high-energy stand-up show featuring character comedy, crowd interactions, roasting and storytelling. Recently featured on India's Got Latent Season 2, the comedian promises an hour of unfiltered humour and sharp satire.

When: July 10

Where: The Habitat, Mumbai