Mumbai This Weekend: From Literature Festival To Art Fair, Here's The Best Of Events In The City

Winter has arrived in Mumbai, spreading a blanket of moderately pleasant weather and what better than a weekend to experience the best of the city. This weekend, the city has best of its art fairs, workshops, cocktail tastings, couple date events, etc. If you are someone who is looking forward to spend a fun weekend full of activities, here are a few events that you'd be interested in. You can attend them with your friends and family or even visit alone if you wish to spend some quality time with yourself.

The Mumbai LitFest

The Mumbai Literature festival is back in the city with a variety of new ideas, poems and stories that will make you fall in love with the beauty of literature all over again. This event will be a celebration of storytelling, thought provoking discussions, and creative connections. This event is taking place from the 15th to 17th of November at the NCPA, Mumbai.

Handshake Bar Takeover At Slink & Bardot

Get ready for an unforgettable night of cocktails as Handshake, Mexico City’s no.1 ranked bar in the World’s 50 Best Bars, is all set to take over the bar at Slink & Bardot, Mumbai on November 14th and 15th from 8 PM onwards! This iconic takeover promises two evenings of unmatched cocktail artistry, bringing the energy, creativity, and flavour innovations that have made Handshake a global sensation.

Art Mumbai 2024

Experience the exquisitely selected fair of Indian and international modern and contemporary art at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai from November 14–17. With a larger, more varied array of artwork from around the globe, Birla Opus's ART MUMBAI is returning this year.

The Pawsome Camp 4

If you are someone who wishes to spend a fun, relaxed and furry Sunday morning, this event is a must-attend for you. The Resort, Madh Island is hosting a Pawsome brunch where there will be numerous events, and activities taking place. The best part is that you can even take your pets and participate in the activities arranged. The event is taking place on 17th November from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at The Resort, Madh Island, Malad.

NCPA META Festival 2024

The NCPA Mumbai will mark the 20th anniversary of META by bringing four award-winning plays from the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) Festival to its Experimental Theatre in Mumbai as a first-time joint effort. The dates of this four-day theater exhibition are Thursday, December 19, 2024, through Sunday, December 22. With critically renowned plays in Hindi, Assamese, and Bundeli on stage, along with a variety of other events including lively workshops and discussions that honor the spirit of theater, it will be a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

