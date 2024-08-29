 Mumbai This Weekend: From Indulging In R.D Burman's Creations To Creating Painting Your Very Own Bappa
This weekend is the only time you might have to relax a little with your friends, family and loved ones since the city will be swamped with Bappa's welcoming celebrations.

Updated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Canva

It's the end of August and Mumbai is buzzing with festivities as people just celebrated Janmashtami and are all set to welcome lord Ganesha next weekend. This weekend is the only time you might have to relax a little with your friends, family and loved ones since the city will be swamped with Bappa's welcoming celebrations. Here are a few events happening in the city this weekend.

Book My Show

Pancham Aur Jazbaat

If you are fan of R.D. Burman's creations, this concert is a peek into his soulfulness and dynamism. This concert will have various singers singing his songs and bringing back the nostalgic 80's era. This could be a perfect event to attend if you wish to spend a joyful and mellow time with you're loved ones. This concert is taking place at Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha, Vile Parle on Saturday, August 31st from 8:45pm onwards.

Book Here

Book My Show

Throwback With Colonial Cousins

The iconic colonial cousins Hariharan and Leslee Lewis are all set to bring back the retro era. Enjoy their music with your loved ones to remininense in the melodies that once defined a generation. This event is taking palkce at the Dublin Square at Phoenix Marketcity on September 1st from 7:00pm onwards.

Book Here

MoMo Café's High Tea at Courtyard by Marriot's

MoMo Café invites you on a culinary adventure around the world. Whether you're a vegan or a meat lover, MoMo Café's high tea has something to tantalize your taste buds. Imagine savoring Dabeli, Potli Samosa or vegan delights like Tofu Beans Slider, and Rice Almond Phirnee. This high tea is open for food lovers any day. You can visit with your friends and family. MoMo Cafe's High Tea is situated at Courtyard by Mariott, Andheri.

Book My Show

Human Library

This event is where you meet people with experiences, share them and gain perspectives. You can also indulge in meaningful conversations that can broaden your worldview. This event is taking place at multiple venues from Saturday, August 31st.

Book Here

Book My Show

DIY Ganesha Make n Paint

This event is a perfect opportunity for you to spend time with your friends, family, loved ones or children. You can participate in the making of Bappa, paint your Bappa and also take the idol home for pooja. This event is taking place at Meetakriti, Mumbai on August 31st from 11:30 am onwards.

Book Here

