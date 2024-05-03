Mumbai This Weekend: From Art Exhibitions To Summer Carnivals, Events Are Exciting This Week

Bookmyshow

The weekend has arrived, which means it's time for some fun plans with our loved ones. We have handpicked the best events and activities taking place in Mumbai this weekend. Whether it's a night of laughter or a visit to an art gallery, we have got you everything you need for a great time!

Walking through a Songline- Art event

'Walking through a Songline', developed by the National Museum of Australia | Bookmyshow

Experience one of the unique and innovative art events in Mumbai. 'Walking through a Songline', developed by the National Museum of Australia, brings a dramatic digital art experience for art enthusiasts in the city. Don't miss the exciting art experience that promises some creative and learning art time.

When: May 3rd - May 20th, 2024

Where: Museum of Solutions, Mumbai

All Star Standup Comedy

Stand-up comedy show | Bookmyshow

For all the comedy lovers, the best stand-up comedy show is here, where you'll get to watch your favourite artist perform live comedy. What's better than spending a weekend with laughter and joy? Get ready to experience stand-up comedy by artists like Sumaira Shaikh, Jeeya Sethi, Azeem Banatwalla, Sapan Verma and many more.

When: May 3rd - June 15th, 2024

Where: The Habitat, Mumbai

Liminal Gaps- Art Exhibition

Art exhibition | Bookmyshow

Witness some of the contemporary art by the Indian artists at NMACC. If you are an art enthusiast or love to visit art exhibitions, then don't miss out on 'Liminal Gaps', where you'll get to experience art from artists like Afrah Shafiq, Ayesha Singh, Raqs Media Collective and Asim Waqif.

When: May 3rd - May 12, 2024

Where: Art House, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Summer Carnival



Summer Carnival |

Mumbai’s food, entertainment and shopping hotspot, Infiniti Mall, is gearing up to kickstart the summer carnival at their Andheri and Malad locations. The event will feature several exciting activities, including a puppet show, bubble show, hip-hop dance performance, magic show, and other captivating performances. These events are sure to chase away the summer blues for Mumbaikars.

When: May 4th - May 12th, 2024 | 6 PM

Where: Infiniti Mall, Malad and Infiniti Mall, Andheri

No Booking, Open to all

Lakeside Glamping

Lakeside Glamping | Paytm Insider

Who doesn't like Weekend Gateway? Take a break from your hustle life and spend time with yourself and your loved ones at Lakeside Glamping. Have a cosy time under nature with a campfire, live music performances, village trekking and delicious food.

When: Daily 4 PM - Next Day 12 PM

Where: Tents N' Trails, Mumbai

