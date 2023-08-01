Mumbai: The Ongoing Infinity Mirror Room Exhibition By Japanese Artist Yayoi Kusama At NMACC Brings The World Of Illusion Alive | NMACC

The ongoing art installation at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai by 94-year-old, Yayoi Kusama, a renowned Japanese contemporary artist known for her immersive installations like the Infinity Mirror Rooms is sparking curiosity among art enthusiasts and visitors.

The artist's ingenious use of mirrors in the Infinity Mirror Room erases the sense of a fixed perspective, providing visitors with the illusion of an infinite universe where boundaries blur, and reality becomes a fluid and dynamic experience.

The mirror-paneled room houses hundreds of multi-coloured LED lights suspended at varying heights from the ceiling. The lights flicker on and off in a rhythmic pattern, creating an ever-changing illumination of the space. The result is a world of limitless, ethereal optical illusions, transporting visitors into a mesmerizing and otherworldly experience.

WATCH:

As one stands in the middle of the room, one becomes part of the artwork itself. The myriad reflections in the mirrors, including observer's own image, contribute to a sense of both movement and stillness within an expansive and unending space. The immersive nature of the installation fosters a feeling of being both a participant and an observer in an ever-changing and vast environment.

In addition to the Infinity Mirror Room, the opportunity to view the public art installation of 90 organically shaped stainless-steel clouds further enriches the overall Kusama experience.

Where: NMACC, L2, Concourse Area

When: Ongoing, multiple show timings

Price: ₹100

Tickets are available online.

