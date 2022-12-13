Mumbai: The great Indian Beatbox Festival brings an extraordinary line-up of artists

e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai: The great Indian Beatbox Festival brings an extraordinary line-up of artists

Expect to experience captivating beatbox and acapella performances by nationally and internationally acclaimed beatboxers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Have you ever seen anybody creating music without any instruments? The Great Indian Beatbox Festival is a festival of choice for those who want to experience music in the most unseen and unheard form. You will be fascinated by the artists as they demonstrate their ability to produce a complete musical presentation with their mouths that spans a wide range of genres and sounds.

Expect to experience captivating beatbox and acapella performances by nationally and internationally acclaimed beatboxers, live music created right in front of you with different sounds and vocals, exhilarating beatboxing battles amongst the top 150+ artists from all over India and witness the emergence of the Indian Beatbox Champions 2022.

The organisers recently announced the line-up for the event which includes Ball-Zee from UK, Russian beatboxer Mad Twinz along with Voctronica from India. For the Beatbox Battles and Beaubox Music Concert, expect DVK (India's Got Talent Winner) and BERYWAM from France, respectively to perform live.

IBF 2022 aims to grow the beatboxing culture in India, combine all the components of hip-hop and other art forms, and produce an extraordinary experience.

When: December 17 and 18. 9 am onwards

Where: Roaring Farm, Malad, west

Tickets: INR 499 onwards

