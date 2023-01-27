Mumbai: South Africa's annual multi-city roadshow comes to the city this February

The South African Tourism announced its participation at South Asia’s leading travel show, SATTE 2023 for the third consecutive year. Kickstarting a milestone year and celebrating 30 years of bilateral relations with India, the tourism board is geared up to promote South African provinces, unique experiences and unveil its plans for the year. The board will also host closed room trade and corporate events on February 9 and 10 respectively.

In line with its sustained recovery efforts South African Tourism department will also host its annual 'India Roadshow 2023' in key markets like Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai between February 13 and 16. Following the pandemic, India has risen to the sixth largest international tourist market for South Africa.

South African Tourism Board will be collaborating with 20 prominent South African exhibitors to present innovative and one-of-a-kind destination offerings for Indian trade partners.

The list of suppliers includes Sun International, Glamping Adventures, Mbombela Experience, Kwantu Private Game Reserve amongst others. Their offerings comprise exceptional stay amenities, luxury experiences, offbeat activities, advanced MICE infrastructure along with adventure, wildlife, and culinary activities.

The trade, corporate and consumer events will have former Master Chef South Africa contestants – Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo and Chef Abigail Mbalo in attendance to oversee the execution of authentic South African delicacies and tasting menus. Visitors to South African Tourism’s consumer showcase will gain firsthand experience of the country through a visual representation of destination South Africa. In addition to this, the MasterChefs will also be collaborating with Crowne Plaza, Delhi to host a 'South African Food Festival’, from February 3 to 12 serving authentic, indigenous dishes.

Talking about the association Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head – Middle East, India and South East Asia, South African Tourism said, “2022 has been a great year for us at South African Tourism as we continued to welcome Indian travellers who were eager to explore the length and breadth of South Africa. With South Africa and India completing 30 years of bilateral ties this year, we plan to launch a series of trade and consumer activations celebrating our shared culture, history and emotions. I am confident that our efforts will lead to mutually beneficial associations between South African exhibitors and global Indian buyers.”

In the year gone by, South African Tourism board successfully surpassed its annual targets by attracting 33,900 plus Indian travellers to the country. With improving accessibility and flight options, India holds considerable growth promise given that Indian travellers are the largest international consumers of adventure in South Africa. At present, several stop-over flights fly from India to South Africa, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways and Air Seychelles.

