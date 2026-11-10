Mumbai Residents Celebrate Diwali With Rangolis Inspired By Famous Ganpati Pandals; From Mumbaicha Raja To Chinchpoklicha Chintamani |

Diwali celebrations are incomplete without colourful rangolis adorning the entrances of homes. While traditional floral patterns, mandalas and intricate geometric designs continue to be popular, rangoli enthusiasts are increasingly experimenting with creative themes that bring a personal touch to festive decorations. One such unique idea from a Mumbai residential society has now caught the internet’s attention.

A video going viral on social media shows a common corridor beautifully decorated with a series of rangolis, with a different design placed outside almost every home. However, what makes this display stand out is its theme – Ganeshgalli.

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Mumbai Society Turns Its Corridor Into A Ganesh Festival Tribute

Instead of opting for conventional Diwali patterns, the residents decided to dedicate their rangolis to some of Mumbai’s most iconic Ganpati pandals. Each home created a design inspired by a popular Ganpati from the Ganeshgalli and Lalbaug-Parel belt, turning the entire corridor into a colourful tribute to the city's much-loved Ganeshotsav tradition.

The rangolis feature recognisable symbols and hand gestures associated with several famous Ganpatis, including Parel Cha Maharaja, Kalachowki Cha Mahaganpati, Mumbaicha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani and Lalbaugcha Raja.

What makes the initiative particularly special is how every household has contributed to the larger theme while giving its own rangoli a distinct identity. Together, the designs create a vibrant festive display that brings the spirit of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav celebrations into the Diwali festivities.

Internet Loves This Creative Diwali Rangoli Theme

The video has been receiving attention on social media, with viewers appreciating the residents' creativity and the effort that went into bringing the idea together. Beyond the intricate artwork, the display also reflects the enthusiasm and community spirit that make festivals special in Mumbai.

Another video from Mumbai shows a unique depiction of rangoli. The design depicts iconic hand gesture of Mumbaicha Raja with a ICC Cricket World Cup attached to it, showing a manifestation of winning the upcoming Men's ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.