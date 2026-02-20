 Mumbai Queer Pride March: Vibrant Celebration Of Love At August Kranti Maidan | Check Pics
Thousands gathered for the Mumbai Queer Pride March at August Kranti Maidan on Friday, February 20, 2026. The iconic ground in Grant Road transformed into a sea of rainbow colours, music and celebration as members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies marched together in solidarity.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
The spirit of inclusivity and self-expression came alive in Mumbai as thousands gathered for the Mumbai Queer Pride March at August Kranti Maidan on Friday, February 20, 2026. The iconic ground in Grant Road transformed into a sea of rainbow colours, music and celebration as members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies marched together in solidarity.

Participants were seen carrying pride flags, banners with powerful messages of equality and wearing vibrant, creative outfits that reflected individuality and freedom.

The march drew people across age groups, including activists, students, families, and supporters, all united by the message of love without boundaries. Many attendees also used the platform to raise awareness about issues such as legal rights, mental health, and social inclusion for queer individuals in India.

The Mumbai Queer Pride March continues to be one of the city’s most significant community-led celebrations, reinforcing the importance of visibility, solidarity and pride in one’s identity.

Moments From Mumbai Queer Pride March 2026:

