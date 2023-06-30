Mumbai: Meisterwurst's Frozen Deli Meat Is Redefining German Tastes With a Hint Of Indian Tadka

There's nothing better than a good old-fashioned round chicken meatball, or a big fat patty for an appetiser with a triple–processed deli meat is the less-acknowledged hero of meals and snack time, and a favourite of meat lovers. Cut the cold meat and elevate the taste of the recipe, put the meat on bread for a quick bite of sandwich or, heat them up and make your guests a meat platter with cheese and gherkins on the side. Deli meats can be used in a variety of ways and are always delicious. Making good quality meat easily available in Mumbai is the brand Meisterwurst. The brainchild of Arthur Maurer, the founder of Arthur's Food Company in Germany, Meisterwurst deli meat is available in many cities across the country and is now available in Mumbai.

We tried their packs of different sausages including Chicken Meatballs, Chicken Jalapeno and Cheese Sausage, Chicken Burger Patty, and Chicken Tikka Sausage with Smoked Breast. The sausages came in cold packaging which was moist enough to quickly fry them and put them in a bowl of spaghetti. The sausages can be stored for over a month at 15 to 18 degrees freezing storage. To use it, keep the sausage in a fridge overnight, followed by room temperature the next day. Once opened it will stay for a week. The packets are available in 300 and 500 and need a medium level of heat to sauté them.

If you're looking for that extra tangy kick coupled with enough cheese to get your tastebuds drooling, Chicken Jalapeno and Cheese Sausage is the ultimate flavour profile food. This can be enjoyed during a lazy weekend breakfast or a quick bite or on-the-go buns! Best lightly pan-fried or oven grilled between bread rolls, pasta or polenta; add to salads, pizzas, pies or bakes. The ground chicken meat burger patty works just like a hamburger which can be topped with a variety of different toppings. The ground chicken is formed into burger patties. You can either mix the seasoning in the meat or sprinkle it after the patty is formed. The meat is ground up which allows one to chew less.

Add a desi twist to your Western dish with a scrumptious Chicken Tikka Sausage which comes with an Indian taste. If you think there isn't much difference between smoking and grilling or baking chicken, Meisterwurst's Smoking meat, especially chicken, wins the taste test hands down. It is delightfully succulent, packed with smoky flavour, quick and perfect for every occasion. Whether you want a healthy or simple or yet indulgent meal, the smoked chicken breast (skinless) is ideal and pairs with just about anything.