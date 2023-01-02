Mumbai Gallery Weekend: Check out the galleries you need to visit from January 12 to 15, 2023

Picture for representation | PTI

Mumbai Gallery Weekend kickstart's from January 12 to 15, 2023. The large scale event will feature a wider variety of galleries, both established and emerging, located all over the city in Colaba, Fort, Kala Ghoda, Ballard Estate, Worli, Lower Parel, Byculla, and Bandra.

Experimeter Colaba, ChemouldCoLab, Art and Charlie, and the spectacular Ice Factory Ballard EstateÂ- will host a Young Collectors' Weekend- are recent additions to Mumbai's gallery scene and will be a part of the Weekend.

The first-ever commissioned portrait by Raja Ravi Varma will be on display at DAG's space in the Taj Mahal Hotel, on the other extreme of the artistic spectrum.

There will be pop up exhibitions organised especially for the Weekend, by platforms such as The Upside Space. Some of the galleries will host talks in their spaces. Art and Charlie will host a dance performance, BhooterNach- The Ghost Dance, by Gia Singh Arora. Follow mumbai gallery weekend on Instagram for more information and details.

Mumbai Gallery Weekend began in 2012 with a group of 9 galleries, with the belief that a collective approach would make for a more vibrant art scene. Now entering its 11th year, the Weekend will have 32 participating galleries and promises to be a sensational event.

List of Participating Galleries for the 2023 edition:

AEquo

APRE Art House and TheUpsideSpace

Akara Art

Anupa Mehta Arts

Art & Soul

Art Alive Gallery at The Quorum

Art Musings

Art and Charlie

Chatterjee & Lal

Chemould CoLab

Chemould Prescott Road

Cymroza Art Gallery

DAG

Experimenter Colaba

Galerie Isa

Galerie Isa 9

Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

Gallery Maskara

IFBE

Jhaveri Contemporary

Jamaat

Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery

Method Kala Ghoda

Nine Fish Art Gallery & Dot Line Space

Priyasri Art Gallery

Project 88

Pundoles

Sakshi Gallery

SqW:Lab

TARQ

Taj Art Gallery

Tao Art Gallery