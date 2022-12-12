e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Five artists from Kochi to showcase their artwork at Jahangir Art Gallery

The six-day art exhibition will be inaugurated by Bina Sarkar Ellias, an eminent poet, art curator, and a writer

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 07:48 PM IST
Five eminent artists from Kochi will be showcasing their artwork at the upcoming art exhibition at Jahangir Art Gallery in Kala Ghoda. Titled Illusion and Reality of Images, the exhibition starts from December 12 and will conclude on December 18.

Divided into two segments, the exhibition will feature a collection of artworks by four renowned artists Sindhu Divakaran, Sheela Kochouseph, Renjeethlal and Aneesh Nettayam.

The second segment will see a solo exhibition, Wheeling on Borderlines, by noted artist T A Sathyapal showcasing his latest artwork till December 19. The artist's work is known for creating an ensemble of visual voyages and groundbreaking expositions in an illuminating and enlightening way.

His recent works capture the wheels of the daily life of the downtrodden, which grate hard and unrelentingly against the unpleasant realities thrust upon them.

Poet, art curator and writer Bina Sarkar Ellias will inaugurate this exhibition.

When: December 13 to December 18

Where: Jahangir Art Gallery, kala Ghoda

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Entry free

