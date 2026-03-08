Mumbai Celebrates Women's Day 2026 With Special Feast, Cocktails & Jazz Night

International Women’s Day is being celebrated across the world today, March 8, and Mumbai is observing the occasion with special dining experiences, brunches and lively social gatherings. Restaurants and cafés across the city are hosting special events designed to celebrate women, friendships and community.

Exciting Women’s Day celebrations at Mumbai restaurants

Otoki

Otoki in Colaba is hosting a special Women’s Day experience on March 7 and 8, bringing together guests for an intimate celebration over Japanese cuisine.

Curated by Shalini Chugani, the menu highlights contemporary izakaya-style dishes such as Karashi Salad with seaweed, Agedashi Tofu and Pickled Tomato Nigiri. Guests can also enjoy hearty mains like Yasai Mori Awase Donburi and Butter Garlic Crab Donburi before finishing the meal with desserts such as Italian Lime Sorbet and Warabi Mochi.

Pondichéry Café

At Pondichéry Café inside Sofitel Mumbai BKC, Women’s Day celebrations take the form of a relaxed afternoon brunch.

The Power to Pause Brunch welcomes guests with a refreshing spritz before inviting them to explore a spread featuring wellness elixirs, cold-pressed juices and mocktails. The menu also includes fresh salads, superfoods and live pasta and pizza stations. Adding to the experience are live music and a bangle-making workshop where guests can create their own keepsake.

BlueBop Café

For those planning an evening celebration, BlueBop Café is hosting a lively Women’s Day event with music and cocktails.

Women can enjoy a 2+1 cocktail offer, while the evening’s highlight will be a live performance by Karen Vaswani from 8 PM onwards. With jazz-inspired vibes, great food and a vibrant atmosphere, the café promises a fun night out.

Momo Café

Momo Café at Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport is hosting The Brunch Society – Women’s Day Edition.

The afternoon includes artisanal chocolates, signature cocktails and interactive experiences like a hair beading bar, bracelet-making station and nail art. Guests can enjoy global comfort dishes including truffle mac and cheese, sushi and dim sum, along with a dessert studio featuring crepes, waffles and a chocolate fountain.

Independence Brewing Company

Independence Brewing Company is celebrating Women’s Day with a special brunch across its Mumbai outlets.

Guests can enjoy unlimited craft beer paired with a curated meal featuring two starters or salads, a main course and a dessert. The relaxed brewpub setting makes it a great place to gather friends and celebrate together.

Loya

At Loya, Women’s Day celebrations revolve around PAANCH, a cocktail journey inspired by the five elements.

The menu features drinks crafted with botanicals like saffron and rose, including Sparkling Saffron, Gulab and Masala Whisky. Non-alcoholic options such as Saffron Delight and Tamarind Fennel Soda are also available.

Kadak

For a lively afternoon, Kadak at ICONIQA Hotel Mumbai International Airport is hosting a Women’s Day Jive Social Brunch.

Along with a vibrant buffet featuring Mumbai street food favourites and global dishes, guests can participate in a beginner-friendly Jive dance workshop followed by social dancing.

