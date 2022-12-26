Mumbai: Catch American musician Buddy Guy live at the 11th edition of Mahindra Blues Festival in the city

One of Asia's largest blues music festivals, Mahindra Blues Festival (MBF) will return to India for its 11th native edition. The festival is schedule to take place on February 11 and 12, 2023, at Mumbai's iconic Mehboob Studio.

The 2023 edition will honor the final Indian tour of one of blues music’s all time greats, Buddy Guy, whose dramatic, eye-catching smile with a polka-dot Strat still captivates many. On stage, the 85-year-old bonafide legend will perform with prominent Indian and international musicians, including Arinjoy Sarkar and the Arinjoy Trio, Ivan Singh, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, and Taj Mahal, creating soulful compositions that will keep the crowd moving well into the night. This melodic circus will be accompanied by a festive vibe across Mehboob Studio's stages, courtyard, and garden, plus food courts and malts, making it an unparalleled feast.

Buddy Guy |

The festival is revered for offering a confluence of established and rising blues acts. The festival is also held twice a year in Chicago at Buddy Guys Legends club, demonstrating its worldwide appeal.

In addition, just like every year, the festival has also recently opened entries for the Mahindra Blues Band Hunt. Through this initiative, new Indian blues artists will be discovered, encouraged, and provided with a platform to showcase their talent alongside international music legends on stage and across borders digitally via the world's largest blues community.

“As a genre, the fundamental quality of blues music is its ability to encourage diversity—a quality that resonates across geographic regions, ages, genders and thoughts. We as a company believe deeply in the benefits of a pluralistic culture which the Blues embody fully. Along with our very loyal audience, we too look forward to a couple of days of outstanding music and unparallel showmanship in a world class ambience at the iconic Mehboob Studios,” mentions Jay Shah, Vice President - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group. “It is no wonder then that the response each year to the Mahindra Blues Festival is nothing short of remarkable; it has a unique ability to bring people together in ways that no other can."

Over the years, regulars have been regaled by the performances of greats like John Mayall, Jimmie Vaughan, Taj Mahal, Charlie Musselwhite, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Billy Gibbons, Beth Hart, Johnny Lang, Matt Schofield, Ana Popovic, Shemekia Copeland and a host of others.