Mumbai: Bringing 50 brands in the city from J&K and Ladakh, the ongoing pop-up at World Trade Centre is a shopping heaven

Kashmir and Ladakh has been on the list of travel enthusiasts. Apart from the scenic beauty and stunning views that the states are known for, there's much to these places. The ongoing exhibition cum trade fair at World Trade Centre in Mumbai brings the whole beauty of Kashmir and Ladakh to the city. Organised by Athwas, an NGO the exhibition hosts more than 150 entrepreneurs from different parts of J&K and Ladakh.

Expect authentic Kashmiri pashmina shawls and dresses to natural honey, saffron, dry fruits, craft items, and pure apple juice among many other items from the states. Don't miss to check out beautiful handwoven carpets, namdas, katha work shawls, pherans, and Kani shawls.

Apart from introducing local produce to Mumbaikars the exhibition also aims at strengthening ties between the state and union territory and Maharashtra. “The primary objective of the exhibition is to showcase the key growth sectors and investment opportunities in J&K and Ladakh's industries and tourism, with the aim of attracting new investments,” said Ruchita Rane, head of Territory Development of J&K, PARC.

Some of the stalls selling pure honey, saffron, and apple juice are major attractions. Do take a look at the stalls of hand-made products like baskets, namdas, and chapati boxes made of dried grass. Ladakhi momos with a traditional sauce made from locally grown chillies make for a good culmination to the exhibition visit.

“We are selling pure apple juice. There's no water or preservatives. This can stay up to three months. The process is tedious and it is made of a particular apple that you find in Kashmir. The recipe is passed down to me by my grandfather. This is naturally preserved by killing the bacteria and boiling at a high temperature. The nutrients remain intact. A 500 ml bottle contains two apple juice. I am trying to get into the market and reinventing myself,” says Mehar Shaw from Srinagar, who wanted to bring her family product to the city of Mumbai, however, feels disappointed to see lesser turnout despite being opened during the weekend. “We wanted to bring this to Mumbai people but the turnout is not as expected. We have 90 per cent stock still in storage. We are still hopeful to meet more people,” she says.

Anita from Jammu, who makes home décor products from wild grass found in the state has brought her products to the showcase. “One product takes four days to make and I also teach other women as well. These products are made of locally sourced materials,” she says.

In addition, there are stalls serving regional food from Kashmir and Ladakh. A few Bollywood celebrities were also expected to visit the exhibition, especially those who hail from Kashmir – Heena Khan and Kunal Kemmu. “But we couldn't get through to them. We also tried to request an actor who acted in Kashmir Files but it also didn't work out. However, actor Swapnil Joshi visited the exhibition on Monday. We tried to fetch local businessmen to connect them with stall owners and we are hoping to get good footfall in remaining days,” says Irfan Ali Pirjade, Secretary, of Gulshan Foundation, one of the organisers.

From March 17 to 22. 10 am to 7 pm

