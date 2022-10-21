Mumbai Art Fair returns after two years: Here's everything we know

Mumbai Art Fair, a contemporary Art fair for independent artists is making a grand comeback after two years of pandemic with 350 artists exhibiting in 130 booths at Nehru Centre in Mumbai. The art fair is designed specially for independent artists to provide them platform to exhibit their artworks in the metro cities and reach to the wider audience and potential buyers.

The art fair is scheduled to take place from October 28 to 30 at Nehru Centre in Worli.

More than 3,500 paintings in various mediums such as oils, acrylics, water colour, pastels, charcoal with sculptures in stone, metal, and photographs by over 350 talented artists will be on display. The diverse mix of landscapes, abstracts, figurative art and spiritual paintings, along with semi-nudes, rural and pastoral scenes, cityscapes and paintings on varied subjects and myriad styles and hues will take the center stage at the art fair.

Apart from diverse participation of artists from across India, some of the regular names will also mark their attendance including Sayed Zuber Baker, Nishi Sharma, Anjali Prabhakar, Antra Shrivastava, and Rahat Kazmi among many others with their aesthetically rich artwork.

Timings: 11 am to 7.30 pm