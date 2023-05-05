Mumbai: 7 new delectable food menus you have to try this month

With Mumbai surrendering to summer’s warmth and vibrant colours, several restaurants in the city have launched summer special menus. These include the much-loved and widely used elements of local and global food popular during the summers. The menu is high on taste and health on palate. Here's a list of restaurants with special summer menu that you must try this month.

The Little Easy's global menu in Bandra

The Little Easy- Bandra’s first speakeasy themed all day cocktail bar has launched an all new food menu that’s a fun take on local and global cuisines. A few of the must- haves are the Philly Cream Cheese Money Bag, Guac Sev Puri, Ghee Roast Mushroom Tacos, Quattro Formaggi Naan Bombs from the veggie section, and the Chicken Yakitori Skewers, Kerala Pepper Fry Pita Pockets, Kasundi Prawn Tostada from the non-vegetarian section. Mains include Burrata Pink Sauce Fettuccine, Shawarma Buddha Bowl, Yaki Udon Noodles to name a few. Fro desserts try Chocolate Cookie S’Mores, Next Level Brownie, Deconstructed Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake, Coffee Panna cotta, and TLE Style Dark Chocolate Mousse. The menu is creative, fun, and has a little something for everyone.

When: 12 PM to 1.30 AM

Price: Rs 2,000 for two

Flavours of Thailand at Thai Naam in Andheri

Serving authentic Thai cuisine, Thai Naam has launched its exclusive Summer Menu for the year. The new menu features a variety of starters, including Fresh Pomelo Salad, Spicy Chicken with Chilli Garlic and Jasmine Iced Tea. For those looking for something light and refreshing, these starters are the perfect choice. From the savoury Thai Yellow Curry to the Home Styles Garden Vegetable, Minced Chicken with Basil Sauce, Thai Style Fried Rice, and Stir Fried Bamee Noodles, there is something for everyone. Finally, for those with a sweet tooth, the Summer Menu also includes a delicious dessert: Fresh Watermelon with a Scoop of Honey Nut Ice Cream. This refreshing and sweet dessert is the perfect way to end your meal and cool off on a hot summer day.

When: 12 PM to 3 Pm & 7 PM to 11 PM

Price: Rs 2,500 for two

AKINA's Latest Summer Menu by Chef Jesse Blake in Bandra

Celebrating the blooming of cherry blossoms AKINA’s launches an all-new summer menu. Some of the highlights of the new menu include mains like Chirashisushi with sashimi selection, sushi rice, tamarind & sesame vinaigrette and Pork Katsu that consists of with loin katsu, truffled potato & gravy, served with wafu cabbage & sunomono pickles. For those looking for something a little heartier, Peppered Chazuke Rice with slow-cooked egg, crisp rice/chicken skin, truffle, smoked pepper, green tea dashi is sure to satisfy. End your meal with mouth-watering Shaved Yuzu & Mango Ice served with fresh summer mango & papaya, coconut caramel, white chocolate tapioca, yuzu shaved ice.

When: 7:30pm onwards

Price: Rs 3,000 for two

Summer menu at Woodside Inn at multiple locations

One of the highlights of The Summer Specials Menu ar Woodside Inn is the Watermelon & Cucumber Solkadhi Gazpacho, another must-try dish is the Raw Mango & Fresh Plum Salad. For something a bit more substantial, try the Labneh Cream cheese, and the Goat Cheese & Chilli Pesto Pizza. Seafood lovers will adore the Pan Seared Sole Fish, and vegetarians will love the Ricotta Malfatti and indulge in the Oven Roasted Parmesan Crusted Chicken Leg. To finish off the meal on a sweet note, guests can indulge in the Mango & Pistachio Tiramisu, a delicious take on the classic Italian dessert.

When: 11.30 AM to 1.30 AM

Price: Rs 1,200 for two

Going local at The Bombay Canteen in Lower Parel

This May, The Bombay Canteen keeps it crisp, fresh, light, flavourful and incredibly delicious with an all-new Summer Menu that celebrates ‘summer and sunshine’, curated by Executive Chef Hussain Shahzad. Imagine a hearty Beet Poriyal, Amiri Khaman with chilled yogurt mousse, Summer Greens Patta Chaat with dollops of pickled dahi, Baingan Bharta Kulcha, Grilled Squid Kachumber, Cabin-Style Lamb Scotch Eggs, Bone Marrow ‘Naan Chaap’, Lauki Musallam, Banarasi Kal Chana Masala, Madurai Chicken Salna, Andhra Lamb Pulao and sweet treats including PB&J Kulfi, Jigarthanda ‘Tres Leches’ and more! The menu is filled with bright and flavourful essentials to get you through the hot, sunny days!

When: Monday to Friday: 12 noon to 1 am | Saturday & Sunday: 11 am to 1 am

Price: Rs 2,200 onwards for two

Flavours of Konkan and Malvan at Nava in Bandra

Nava is serving ingredient-driven cuisine with Summer Tasting Menu crafted by Chef Akash Deshpande. The menu is an artistic and culinary experience that captures the essence of Konkan flavours on your plate by showcasing the season’s freshest and most succulent ingredients. These include the much-loved and widely used elements in Konkan food during the summer such as Karvand -wild berries, Triphala, Cashew fruit, Yam, Kokum, Gondhoraj lemon, Jamun and its seed, Jackfruit and its seed, and Mango ginger. Expect dishes like The Bombay Jewel, a Bombay Duck served with Triphala Beurre Blanc and Wood Apple. Revel in a melange of flavours of Sukat — a typical Maharashtrian fried-shrimp side dish served with Housemade Cracker and Sun-dried Prawns. Try Karvand & Goat Cheese, Citrullus Rind, Yam Cannelloni , and Valai Maram.

When: 11 AM to 4 PM & 7 PM to 1.30 AM

Price: Rs 900 for two

The Ultimate Sandwiches at La Poz Place in Fort

La Poz Place, an upscale vegetarian restaurant, has taken the humble sandwich to a whole new level with its new Power Lunch menu which comprises Soup/Mocktail, Salad, Sandwiches, and Desserts. Try the traditional Caprese, Mediterranean Bunny Chow, Shish Taouk, and Mushroom Cheese Chilly Toast. There's also Jalapeno Poppers featuring whole jalapeno chilies stuffed with cheddar and Mexican spices.

When: 12 PM to 3 PM

Price: Rs 600 + for two

Spirit of Cinco de Mayo at Poco Loco in Khar

As a tribute to the number 5, Poco Loco is offering 5-star cuisine, 5 types of Long Island Iced Tea, and special offers for groups of 5. But it's not just about the number 5. It's about celebrating the vibrant and diverse culture of Mexico through its delicious cuisine, lively music, and festive atmosphere. At Cinco de Mayo celebration, you can indulge in mouth watering Mexican tapas and cocktails, including 5 different types of LIITs crafted with 5 spirits and a perfect balance of 3 refreshing and 2 strong sides. And for those who want to create their own culinary masterpiece, there will be a make-your-own-taco station with 5 flavorful options to choose from.

When: 12 PM to 1.30 AM

Price: Rs 2,000 for two

