Muharram Long Weekend Plans Sorted! Last-Minute Travel Destinations Near Mumbai: Check Out These Hill Stations, Waterfalls & More |

With Muharram being observed on June 26, Friday, followed by fourth Saturday holiday on June 27, Mumbaikars have a rare long weekend on their hands. As one of the few extended breaks in recent months, many are looking to escape the city's fast-paced routine and make the most of the monsoon season.

If you haven't planned anything yet, don't worry. From mist-covered hill stations and scenic ghats to lakeside camping and peaceful beaches, here are some last-minute getaway options near Mumbai that are perfect for a quick monsoon retreat.

Matheran: Hill station

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Matheran remains one of the most loved weekend escapes near Mumbai. What makes this hill station unique is that it is completely vehicle-free, allowing visitors to enjoy its tranquil atmosphere away from traffic and noise.

Alibaug: Beaches & relaxing escape

Just a few hours away from Mumbai by road or ferry, Alibaug continues to be a favourite destination for those seeking a quick seaside vacation. Visitors can spend time at Alibaug Beach, Varsoli Beach or Nagaon Beach, while history enthusiasts can explore the iconic Kolaba Fort located just off the shoreline.

Palghar Beaches

One of the lesser-explored destinations near Mumbai, Palghar is an excellent choice for travellers looking to avoid crowded tourist spots. The district is home to several serene beaches including Kelwa Beach, Shirgaon Beach, and Mahim Beach, each offering a peaceful atmosphere and scenic coastal views.

Malshej Ghat Waterfalls

When it comes to monsoon road trips, Malshej Ghat tops the list for many Mumbai travellers. Located in the Western Ghats, this picturesque mountain pass is known for its dramatic landscapes, rolling hills and numerous seasonal waterfalls.

As rain clouds descend over the mountains, the entire region comes alive with vibrant greenery and breathtaking views. The route itself is a major attraction, making it perfect for a scenic drive. Visitors can also explore nearby trekking trails, birdwatching spots and several villas and resorts that offer comfortable stays amidst nature.

Pawna lake camping

For those seeking a more adventurous weekend, Pawna Lake camping offers a memorable outdoor experience. Surrounded by rolling hills and serene waters, the lakeside destination is ideal for spending quality time with friends and family.

Camping under the open sky, enjoying bonfires, and waking up to stunning sunrise views are some of the highlights of a Pawna Lake getaway. The destination also serves as a gateway to popular forts such as Lohagad Fort, Visapur Fort and Tung Fort.