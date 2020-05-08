Mother's Day 2020 Date: When is International Mother's Day celebrated?

Mother's Day 2020 is just around the corner and there's a lot of confusion around the date. The confusion arises as the date keeps changing every year. So, when exactly is Mother's Day celebrated and why does the date keep fluctuating?

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May and hence there's no fixed date. This year, it will be celebrated on May 12. The modern holiday has been accepted internationally as the day of honoring and celebrating mothers. Although, the spirit of mothers needs to be lauded everyday, Mother's Day is a special day dedicated to motherhood.

The origin of the day dates back to 1908, a woman named Anna Jarvis held a memorial in the honor of her mother, at a church in Grafton. Anna's mother had expressed a strong desire for a day dedicated to mothers around the world. Anna Jarvis led the movement to honor her beloved mother. She became the founder of Mother's Day when her proposal was accepted by the United States in 1911

However, did you know that countries around the world celebrate Mother's Day on different dates? In the United Kingdom, it is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of March and it is also known as Christian Mothering Sunday. In Thailand, the day was earlier celebrated on 15th April. It was later changed to August 12. This was done to commemorate Queen Sirikit's birthday. The queen is also called as the Mother of all Thai people.