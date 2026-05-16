Morning Headaches? Try Sujok Therapy For Natural Relief

Pic: Magnific

Morning headache comes with pain or heaviness in the head that is felt immediately after waking up or within the first few hours of the day. It may feel like dull pressure, throbbing pain, tightness around the forehead, pain at the back of the head, or heaviness around the eyes. Some people also experience tiredness, irritability, stiffness in the neck, dizziness, etc.

Symptoms

Head pain immediately after waking up

Heaviness in head or forehead

Pain around eyes or back of head

Neck stiffness

Dizziness or weakness

Irritability or low mood

Nausea in some cases

Sensitivity to light or sound

Causes

Lack of proper sleep

Late-night mobile or screen use

Stress and anxiety

Dehydration

Acidity or indigestion

High blood pressure

Migraine tendency

Sinus blockage or cold

Wrong sleeping posture

Teeth grinding during sleep

Excess tea/coffee withdrawal

Snoring or sleep apnea

Home remedies

Drink water after waking up

Sleep on time daily

Avoid late-night screen use

Do light stretching or yoga when you have pain

Practice deep breathing

Eat light dinner at night

Reduce stress and overthinking

Use warm or cold compress on head

Walk in fresh morning air

Maintain proper pillow and posture

Sujok Therapy

Head correspondence points (see figure) are on the thumb area of hands and feet. Gently massage painful points for two-three minutes. Follow this with applying moong or methi seeds on tender points. Use a medical adhesive tape to hold the seeds in place. Keep them for two hours if comfortable.