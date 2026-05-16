Morning Headaches? Try Sujok Therapy For Natural Relief

Morning headache comes with pain or heaviness in the head that is felt immediately after waking up or within the first few hours of the day. It may feel like dull pressure, throbbing pain, tightness around the forehead, pain at the back of the head, or heaviness around the eyes. Some people also experience tiredness, irritability, stiffness in the neck, dizziness, etc.
Symptoms
Head pain immediately after waking up
Heaviness in head or forehead
Pain around eyes or back of head
Neck stiffness
Dizziness or weakness
Irritability or low mood
Nausea in some cases
Sensitivity to light or sound
Causes
Lack of proper sleep
Late-night mobile or screen use
Stress and anxiety
Dehydration
Acidity or indigestion
High blood pressure
Migraine tendency
Sinus blockage or cold
Wrong sleeping posture
Teeth grinding during sleep
Excess tea/coffee withdrawal
Snoring or sleep apnea
Home remedies
Drink water after waking up
Sleep on time daily
Avoid late-night screen use
Do light stretching or yoga when you have pain
Practice deep breathing
Eat light dinner at night
Reduce stress and overthinking
Use warm or cold compress on head
Walk in fresh morning air
Maintain proper pillow and posture
Sujok Therapy
Head correspondence points (see figure) are on the thumb area of hands and feet. Gently massage painful points for two-three minutes. Follow this with applying moong or methi seeds on tender points. Use a medical adhesive tape to hold the seeds in place. Keep them for two hours if comfortable.