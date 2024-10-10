 More Than 85% Of Blindness In India Is Preventable, Say Experts. Know Ways To Detect Eye-Related Issues Before Vision Loss
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMore Than 85% Of Blindness In India Is Preventable, Say Experts. Know Ways To Detect Eye-Related Issues Before Vision Loss

More Than 85% Of Blindness In India Is Preventable, Say Experts. Know Ways To Detect Eye-Related Issues Before Vision Loss

While India has the maximum number of blind people in the world, most do not know that in more than 85 per cent of the cases, the condition is preventable

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Canva

While India has the maximum number of blind people in the world, most do not know that in more than 85 per cent of the cases, the condition is preventable, said experts on Thursday on World Sight Day.

India is home to an estimated 34 million people living with blindness or moderate or severe visual impairment (MSVI). "Nearly 85 per cent of blindness in the world is avoidable which can either be preventable or treatable," Dr. Rajesh Sinha, Professor, Dept. of Ophthalmology, AIIMS New Delhi said. The expert called the need for public awareness so that a majority of people in the society who may become blind due to ignorance maintain their sight for life.

Canva

"Ocular causes of preventable blindness can be infections, vitamin A deficiency while causes of treatable blindness can be cataract, uncorrected refractive error, diabetic retinopathy," Sinha said. According to the National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey, cataract is the leading cause of blindness, accounting for 66.2 per cent of all cases of blindness in India. Uncorrected refractive errors account for 18.6 per cent, and glaucoma for 6.7 per cent.

Read Also
World Sight Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know
article-image

Other causes of blindness and vision impairment include corneal opacities (0.9 per cent), childhood blindness (1.7 per cent), and diabetic retinopathy (3.3 per cent). "It is important to spread awareness around preventable blindness because more than 85 per cent of the blindness is preventable if only people know how to address them," said Dr. Ikeda Lal, Senior Cornea, Cataract and Refractory Surgery Specialist, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital New Delhi.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Residential Sales In MMR Increase By 7% YoY In Q2 2024, Reports Square Yards
Mumbai: Residential Sales In MMR Increase By 7% YoY In Q2 2024, Reports Square Yards
Dusshera 2024: Vijayadashmi Date, Dashami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And More
Dusshera 2024: Vijayadashmi Date, Dashami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And More
Siddharth Nigam Recalls Gifting Scooty To His Mother On Being Paid ₹50,000 For Kids Drink Advertisement, Says, ‘Us Time Humlog Ko Khane Ka Bhi..’ (Video)
Siddharth Nigam Recalls Gifting Scooty To His Mother On Being Paid ₹50,000 For Kids Drink Advertisement, Says, ‘Us Time Humlog Ko Khane Ka Bhi..’ (Video)
Mumbai: ED Agrees Not To Act On Eviction Notices Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Until Tribunal Decision
Mumbai: ED Agrees Not To Act On Eviction Notices Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Until Tribunal Decision

Canva

The common reasons for blindness in India include cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, uncorrected refractive error, and corneal blindness. Diabetic retinopathy is another very important reason for blindness in India, especially considering the high prevalence of diabetes in the country, Lal said.The experts advocated the need for early screenings to detect eye problems and prevent vision loss. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dusshera 2024: Vijayadashmi Date, Dashami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And More

Dusshera 2024: Vijayadashmi Date, Dashami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And More

More Than 85% Of Blindness In India Is Preventable, Say Experts. Know Ways To Detect Eye-Related...

More Than 85% Of Blindness In India Is Preventable, Say Experts. Know Ways To Detect Eye-Related...

How Ancient Indian Culture & Values Are A Torch Bearer For Global Mental Health Issues

How Ancient Indian Culture & Values Are A Torch Bearer For Global Mental Health Issues

Met Gala 2025 Theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Explained

Met Gala 2025 Theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Explained

Navratri Day 9, Maa Siddhidatri Devi; Colour, Significance, Bhog And Everything To Know

Navratri Day 9, Maa Siddhidatri Devi; Colour, Significance, Bhog And Everything To Know