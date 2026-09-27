Monsoon Sips & Broths: Recipes To Warm Up And Boost Your Wellness

During the rains, our bodies crave warmth, comfort, and an extra shield of immunity. This monsoon, you could try turning to age-old kitchen remedies and reimagining them as elegant drinks and nourishing broths. Think golden turmeric, ginger, kokum, and holy basil shaken into mocktails, and slow-cooked chicken broths enriched with medicinal mushrooms. Here, we have bartenders and chefs telling us how such recipes can be made at home — each rooted in tradition, but styled for modern palates.

Golden Susegad

A bright, tropical mocktail that draws from Goa’s produce and traditional healing. It combines fresh turmeric and ginger with kokum, honey, and lime, then topped with coconut water and soda for a light, fizzy finish. “The monsoon calls for flavours that comfort without feeling heavy. Turmeric and ginger have long been prized for their anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits, while black pepper improves the body’s absorption of curcumin. Kokum lends antioxidants and a refreshing tartness, balancing the drink beautifully,” says Nikhil Dhiman, Bartender, The Yellow House Goa.

How to make it?

In a shaker, combine 40ml fresh turmeric juice, 20ml ginger juice, 15ml kokum reduction, 10ml raw forest honey, 15ml lime juice, and 2 dashes of black pepper tincture with ice. Shake well and pour into a tall glass. Top with equal parts tender coconut water and soda water. Stir gently. Garnish with fresh basil leaves, a dehydrated orange slice, and a light dusting of grated nutmeg.

Monsoon health benefits: Turmeric contains curcumin, an anti-inflammatory compound that supports immunity. Ginger aids digestion and helps with nausea common during humid weather. Black pepper enhances curcumin absorption. Kokum is rich in antioxidants and has a cooling effect. Tender coconut water rehydrates and replenishes electrolytes lost to monsoon fatigue.

Glasshouse glow

A refined, alcohol-free botanical drink inspired by sea views and monsoon evenings. It pairs ginger and turmeric with lemongrass, orange, and thyme for a restorative, aromatic experience. “Fresh ginger and turmeric provide warmth and are traditionally associated with supporting immunity and digestion, while lemongrass offers a bright citrus lift,” says Rajeev Chauhan, Bartender, Verre, Goa.

How to make it?

Shake 30ml fresh ginger infusion, 20ml turmeric and lemongrass cordial, 15ml fresh orange juice, 10ml wildflower honey, 2 thyme sprigs, a pinch of grated nutmeg, and cracked black pepper with ice. Double strain into a stemmed goblet. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with charred rosemary, thyme, and a dehydrated orange wheel.

Monsoon health benefits: Ginger and turmeric provide warming, anti-inflammatory support during damp weather. Lemongrass has antimicrobial properties and aids digestion. Orange juice adds vitamin C for immune defense. Thyme and nutmeg offer respiratory comfort and help ward off seasonal colds. Honey soothes the throat.

Enoki chicken broth

Enoki Take Mushroom Chicken Soup – The Market at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore |

A clear, slow-simmered chicken broth elevated with Enoki mushrooms. It’s rooted in the global shift toward nourishing, mindful eating with ingredients valued in traditional cuisines. “We’re seeing a shift away from restrictive ideas of healthy eating towards ingredients that have long been integral to traditional cuisines — slow-simmered broths, seasonal vegetables, medicinal mushrooms and naturally wholesome produce that have always been valued for the way they make you feel,” says Chef Karan Behl, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore.

How to make it?

Sauté roughly chopped onion, carrot, leek, and celery until soft. Add 200g Enoki mushrooms and cook briefly. Add 1 whole chicken and 3L chicken stock or water. Simmer gently for 2 hours, skimming impurities. Strain the broth and discard vegetables. Shred the chicken. Return broth to heat, add shredded chicken and fresh Enoki. Season with salt and pepper. Finish with 100ml fresh cream and 20g butter. Garnish with celery leaves and serve hot.

Monsoon health benefits: Slow-simmered chicken provides high-quality protein and gut-soothing collagen. Enoki mushrooms are rich in dietary fibre, antioxidants, and bioactive compounds studied for immune support. Mirepoix vegetables add vitamins and natural sweetness. The warm broth helps maintain body temperature and hydration during rainy, chilly days.

Monsoon immunity elixir

A warm, Ayurvedic-inspired functional mocktail designed for monsoon. It blends ginger, turmeric, tulsi, and spices with citrus and honey for a comforting wellness drink. “This elixir is crafted with traditional Ayurvedic-inspired ingredients, designed to support immunity, improve digestion, and provide comfort during the monsoon season. The drink balances earthy turmeric, spicy ginger, warming black pepper, aromatic nutmeg, and soothing herbs with citrus and honey for a refined wellness experience,” says Abhishek KM, Assistant Beverage Manager, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks.

Read Also Festive Fatigue Is Real: Simple Ways To Stay Energised Through Celebrations

How to make it?

In a pot, warm 120ml water or herbal tea. Add 20g fresh ginger, 10g fresh turmeric, 5 lightly crushed black peppercorns, 1 small cinnamon stick, 1 pinch grated nutmeg, 8-10 tulsi leaves, and 1 bruised lemongrass stalk. Simmer for 5 minutes. Strain. Stir in 30ml fresh orange juice, 15ml lemon juice, and 20ml honey. Serve warm. Garnish with an orange wheel, turmeric slice, tulsi sprig, and cracked pepper.

Monsoon health benefits: Ginger helps digestion and relieves nausea. Turmeric offers antioxidant and immune support. Black pepper boosts curcumin absorption. Tulsi is traditionally used for respiratory wellness. Lemongrass supports digestion and relaxation. Citrus provides vitamin C, while honey soothes the throat and adds antimicrobial benefits. Cinnamon and nutmeg add warmth to counter monsoon chill.