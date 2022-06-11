Monsoon healthcare guide for pets

Monsoon provides welcome relief from the scorching summer heat. The first rain and the drop in temperature followed by gorging on hot monsoon delicacies is an indescribable feeling. However, the monsoon also brings with it several health problems — not just for us hoomans, but also for our pets. Hence, it is important to get your pets ready for the rainy season and pay extra attention to their health.

Away from dirty water: Water-borne diseases are quite common during monsoon even in pets. If exposed to dirty water, it can lead to gut problems and cause vomiting, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and abdominal pain. Ensure that the bowl they are drinking water from is clean. Avoid giving tap water. Boil water, cool it to room temperature and then let them drink it.

Dry and clean: Monsoon means exposure to moisture, which makes our pets prone to pododermatitis, which is inflammation of the skin. The pollution levels in urban cities often make rainwater acidic. This can be harmful to our pets’ skin and fur. If your pet happens to get wet in the rain, give them a bath with an antimicrobial shampoo. Also, keep their paw dry and clean as much as you can to avoid the risk of skin infection.

Clean ears: Wet weather can also cause ear infections. Clean their ears daily with soft cotton earbuds.

Diet: Include more fibre during the rainy days in their diet. Adding foods like sweet potatoes, pumpkin steamed green beans, and fruits like apples and muskmelons are a good choice. But, be cautious as overdoing it can lead to flatulence.

Monsoon gear: A lot of pet shops sell amazing raincoats, boots and other stuff that will protect your pets from rain.

