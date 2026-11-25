Miss Universe Jennifer Barreto's Educational Background: From 3 Degrees To 2 Master's |

Jennifer Barreto, who has been making headlines following her Miss Universe 2026 victory, has drawn attention not only for her beauty and confidence but also for her academic achievements. The 27-year-old Puerto Rican beauty queen's educational background has become a talking point. She holds three degrees, including two master's qualifications.

Her academic journey reflects an interest in education and professional development beyond the world of beauty pageants. A look at her educational background in detail.

Jennifer Barreto's educational qualifications

Talking about Jennifer Barreto, who has also made history as a mother winning the crown, she has pursued higher education across multiple disciplines and earned three degrees, including two master's degrees.

The Miss Universe holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and two master's degrees, one in psychology and another in clinical social work. Barreto completed her bachelor's degree in psychology in Kentucky. She subsequently pursued postgraduate studies, earning master's degrees in psychology and social work.

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More than just a beauty queen

Academic achievements are increasingly becoming an important part of conversations surrounding international beauty pageants. Contestants are often recognised for their professional experiences, educational qualifications, public-speaking abilities and involvement in social causes.

Specialised studies and social work

She has also completed specialised studies in numerous areas, which include child protection, trauma intervention, domestic violence prevention, suicide prevention and community needs assessment. Her work for social causes includes her work with the US Army's Family Advocacy Program at Fort Cavazos, Texas. In this role, she worked as an educator and crisis responder, supporting military families affected by domestic violence and child abuse.

Jennifer's academic accomplishments have consequently added to the interest surrounding her journey and achievements.

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