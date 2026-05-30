Miss France Withdraws From Miss Universe 2026; Says Competition No Longer Aligns With Its Values |

In a major development in the international pageant world, the Miss France organization has officially announced that it will not participate in the 2026 edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

The decision marks the end of a long-standing association between one of the world's most prestigious national beauty competitions and the global pageant platform. According to an official statement released by the organization, the move was taken after careful consideration of the recent direction and evolution of the Miss Universe competition.

The Miss France committee stated that its values, vision, and identity no longer align with the trajectory of the international pageant, particularly following concerns and controversies that emerged during the 2025 edition. While the organization did not elaborate on specific incidents, it indicated that maintaining the principles and standards associated with the Miss France brand played a key role in the decision.

Commenting on the announcement, Frédéric Gilbert, President of the Miss France organization, emphasized the importance of staying true to the competition's core values.

"It has always been a milestone and a wonderful opportunity to showcase France on the international stage. However, our responsibility is to ensure that we remain true to our values and to the identity of the Miss France competition. The decision made today reflects that commitment. We will continue to closely follow future developments," he said.

Despite Miss France's decision, the Miss Universe Organization has confirmed that France will continue to be represented at the 2026 competition.

In its own statement, the organization said it would take direct responsibility for overseeing and promoting the Miss Universe platform in France moving forward.

"As part of its ongoing global evolution, the Organization will directly oversee and promote the platform in France, reinforcing its commitment to excellence, professionalism, and the international vision that defines the Miss Universe brand worldwide," the statement read.

While it remains unclear how France's representative for Miss Universe 2026 will be selected, the confirmation ensures that the country will maintain its presence on the international stage despite the departure of the Miss France organization from the competition.