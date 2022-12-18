Mindful binging: 6 ways to promote the perfect balance between taste and health

The holiday season is round the corner- with this, comes the long breaks, hours of staying indoors and curling up with a favorite book or television series. Food is a constant companion on such occasions. We may tend to eat and overeat, not being mindful of the damage done to our bodies in the long run. This tendency to snack and munch on food may also extend into our daily work lives, leading to lifestyle disorders.

While health and nutrition are important for the body, taste matters to the mind. How does one bring about the perfect mind-body balance, and make sure that our bodies also love what we eat? Pavitra K, lead scientist at True Elements suggests six important guidelines to be mindful while eating during the holiday season.

Understand your meals and fill the gaps:

Keep a food diary, observe what you eat - let snacking fill the gap. Most often, our meals may lack an ingredient or two, like nuts, seeds, berries or fibre. Try to include these as snack packs, stocked up in your pantry. While your hunger pangs are filled, your body is also taken care of. Consuming high fibre food such as millets, in the form of granola and muesli is a good idea.

Explore snacks that pack a punch:

Look at snacks like roasted seeds and nuts that fill your hunger in very little amounts, and also provide fiber and minerals. When choosing roasted seeds and nuts, opt for dry roasted, mildly salted or seasoned versions, with minimal oil added.

Opt for variety in your snack plan:

Try exploring multiple options through the week - while your taste buds will be surprised, your body will also get its fair share of essential nutrients.

Explore mixed variety products:

Some products on the shelf are sold as mixtures of seeds, dry fruits, nuts and berries- these are good options as they offer a variety in taste as well as texture, taking care of having the benefits of multiple ingredients in a handful.

Look at healthy and tasty alternatives:

If you love Indian seasoned snacks, look for healthy alternatives for daily binging- let millet flakes replace rice or corn flakes, for instance, or let jaggery replace refined sugar. These are safer for long term consumption.

Read the label with care:

Make sure you are aware of the ingredients added in the food that you buy. Be conscious of the amount of sugar, sodium and saturated fats in the foods you consume. Choose foods that are 100% natural and whole grain- this will help you make smart choices on the run.