Milind Soman On Fitness: Actor Flags Off Fortis Fit Gurugram Half Marathon; Says, ‘Stay Fit, Stay Healthy’ | ANI

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman flagged off the Fortis Fit Gurugram Half Marathon on Sunday, October 4, 2026, encouraging participants and fitness enthusiasts to make physical activity a regular part of their lives. Known for his commitment to running and healthy living, Soman used the occasion to highlight the importance of staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

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Milind Soman Flagged Off The Fortis Fit Gurugram Half Marathon

Actor-model and fitness icon Milind Soman on Sunday participated in the Fortis Fit Gurugram Run at Cyber Hub, Gurugram, where he spoke about the importance of fitness and encouraged people to follow a healthy lifestyle. The event brought together runners and fitness enthusiasts from across Gurugram, with participants taking part in the half marathon and other running categories. The initiative aimed to promote awareness about fitness and encourage people to incorporate regular exercise into their daily routines.

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Soman stressed the importance of staying fit

Speaking at the event, Soman stressed the importance of staying fit and healthy, urging people to make fitness a long-term commitment rather than a short-term goal. His message of “Stay fit, stay healthy” resonated with the event’s focus on encouraging healthier lifestyles.

“We are here today for the 'Fit Gurugram Run' organised by Fortis Hospitals—a truly excellent initiative. We hope this event continues every year, with more and more people from Gurugram participating. It encourages everyone to become fitter and healthier. Over the past 10 to 20 years, we have seen Indians become increasingly aware of the need to be fit and healthy in their lives. And this event offers yet another opportunity to do just that. It urges people to take their health seriously; it is a fantastic chance to incorporate fitness into your life, adopt a healthy lifestyle, and lead a happy life,” he said, speaking to ANI.

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Soman Reiterated That Fitness Is Not Limited To Athletes

Soman has been associated with running and endurance fitness for several years. He has frequently spoken about the importance of consistency, discipline and making physical activity a part of everyday life. His participation in fitness events has also helped encourage people to take up running and other forms of exercise.

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The Fortis Fit Gurugram Half Marathon also provided participants with an opportunity to come together around a shared interest in fitness and wellness. Running events such as these can help promote physical activity while creating awareness about the importance of maintaining overall health.

Through his participation, Soman reiterated that fitness is not limited to athletes or professional runners. Simple, consistent efforts such as walking, running or exercising regularly can contribute to a healthier lifestyle.