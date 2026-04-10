Midnight Cycling In Mumbai: Ride Through The City's Iconic Landmarks; Here's How To Participate | AI-Generated Image

If you’re tired of the usual party scene and looking for a refreshing weekend plan, Mumbai’s streets are offering something unique, midnight cycling rides. Organised by Velocrush, this growing community initiative is turning late-night hours into an adventurous and fitness-driven experience.

From scenic sea views to quiet city roads, the ride promises a completely different side of Mumbai, one that’s calm, breezy and perfect for exploration.

What Is The Midnight Cycling Experience?

It's a group cycling ride experience where participants ride together as a community from Worli to Fort and back. The route covers approximately 23–25 km, making it ideal for both beginners and regular riders.

The best part about this is that you don’t need to be a pro. Anyone who knows basic cycling can join in and enjoy the ride at their own pace.

When & Where:

The midnight cycling rides take place every Friday and Saturday throughout April and May 2026. Participants are required to report by 10:40 PM, with the ride kicking off at 11:15 PM and continuing till around 3:00 to 3:30 AM.

The starting point for the experience is the parking lot at Worli Seaface (Zone A3 & A4), from where the group rides together towards Fort and back, covering a scenic late-night route across the city.

Who Can Join?

Whether you’re riding solo or with friends, the community welcomes everyone. It’s a great way to meet new people, explore the city at night, and engage in a healthy activity without the pressure of nightlife culture.

Ticket & Cycle Options

Bookings are available on BookMyShow with flexible options:

₹147 – Bring your own cycle

₹499 – Non-gear cycle provided

₹549 – Gear cycle provided

Group bookings for three people are also available, making it a fun plan with friends.

Midnight cycling offers a rare chance to see Mumbai without traffic chaos, enjoy cooler weather and experience iconic routes in a peaceful setting. It’s not just a ride, it’s a blend of fitness, community and exploration.