Microplastics In The Air? Ayurveda Suggests Natural Ways To Protect Your Lungs

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Lung health depends on a combination of internal and external factors. While we must live healthily to maintain lung health, external factors such as air quality and surroundings also impact our lungs. A major external factor or invisible poison harming our lungs would be microplastics. They enter the body in various ways, from the water we drink to the chips we consume, and even regular items in our daily life, like medicine and milk packets. Microplastics are an ever-growing threat.

The Microplastics Threat

'Microplastics' means tiny plastic particles smaller than five millimetres or lower than 10 microns and smaller than mustard seeds. These are now everywhere around us. Due to their non-biodegradable nature, removing them from the environment after release is impossible.

The growing concern is of microplastics entering our bodies. A study mentions an average person ingesting a credit card's worth of this invisible poison daily. Along with the respiratory troubles, they impact metabolism, heart health, hormones, various organs, tissues, etc.

When microplastics enter the respiratory system, you fall prey to many diseases, especially lung-related ones. They interfere in its functioning and cause ailments like fibrosis, asthma and bronchitis. And it impacts long-term respiratory health.

In comes Divya Bronchom.

Patanjali Research Institute has launched an effective Divya Bronchom 60 N (35 Gms) for respiratory health and to fight issues like microplastics in the lungs. A research paper published in 2022 on microplastics reaching the lungs inspired the scientists at Patanjali Research Institute to work on this.

When the research began in 2023, and the intensive study was conducted for a year, the scientists found that Ayurveda lowers the effects of microplastics. Divya Bronchom is the perfect Ayurvedic drug developed to purify and strengthen the lungs.

Divya Bronchom contains essential herbs like clove, tulsi, cinnamon, sonth, mulethi, amaltas, safed vasa, banafsa, bharangi, marich, kapardak bhasma, and godanti bhasma. It manages respiratory troubles like cold and cough, improves breathing by boosting oxygen flow, removes phlegm, lowers inflammation, and makes the lungs strong.

Research Method and Scientific Significance

The study saw around 88 rats being exposed to microplastic particles and later given Divya Bronchom. To understand its effect on the respiratory system, a machine named the Flexivent System was used to measure the respiratory workings. It was found that Bronchom brought back their lung function in a dose-dependent manner. So, the higher the dose, the better the advance.

To know the respiratory tract inflammation, the lung fluid was collected. The result was that the microplastics enlarged the levels of immune cells. But Bronchom use lowered the levels in a dose-dependent manner. Plus, the levels of inflammation-related genes reduced with the Bronchom use.

Through the histopathology of the lung tissue, it was seen that the airways hurt by microplastics became normal after the use of Bronchom. These progresses were seen in parameters like airflow velocity and exhalation pressure. In the human trials, progress was also noticed. In an experiment on the THP-1 cells, there were positive results seen through dose-dependent efficacy.

3 Ayurvedic Tips to Fight Microplastics

Herbs: Tulsi is great to fight respiratory infections, boost lung function, and protect against inflammation and other issues. Mulethi smoothens airways and fights hardened mucus troubles. Ashwagandha lowers stress and fights pollutant-related inflammation.

Therapies: Nasal therapy, like nasal oil pulling, Jal Neti, and oil pulling, acts as a barrier against pollutants like microplastics entering the body, clears them from the system, and removes toxins.

Diet: Consume warm water and herbal concoctions to hydrate the respiratory tract. A spoon or two of ghee oils the airways and soothes irritations. Include spices like turmeric, garlic and black pepper as immunity boosters and to reduce inflammation.

The Conclusion

With microplastics causing disease, Ayurveda offers hope with Divya Bronchom. The research proves Ayurveda’s scientific nature and its natural healing methods, providing solutions to modern issues if done with dedication and research.