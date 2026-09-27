Michelin Keys Throws Spotlight On The Changing Face Of Luxury Travel In India

Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur has recieved Two Michelin Keys | Pic: Six Senses Fort Barwara

The 126-year-old Michelin Guide recently announced 2026 Michelin Keys for excellence and distinction in hotels. In its third year, Michelin Keys recognised 470 hotels in 79 destinations worldwide. This year, 10 new destinations were added to the list. The Michelin Guides, famous for their anonymous reviews, extend the same judicious and independent assessment to hotels offering outstanding experiences. From historic structures and grand hotels to niche boutique hotels and remote retreats, One, Two or Three Michelin Keys are awarded according to the level of experience.

Michelin Keys 2026 saw 47 Indian hotels receive the accolade; however, only two properties, Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad and Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur retained the prestigious Three Michelin Keys. There are 15 Two-Key and 30 One-Key hotels. Together, these hotels are a fine showcase of luxury travel in 24 Indian destinations, including metropolises like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The cities of Jaipur and Mumbai have the highest concentration of Michelin Keys, with eight hotels in each city.

Woods at Sasan, Sasan Gir has One Michelin Key | Pic: Woods at Sasan

As the most coveted recognition in the world of hospitality, Michelin Guides and, now, Michelin Keys present an opportunity for India to amplify its status as a luxury destination. “There are already many respected awards and rankings in hospitality, but the Michelin Keys looks at the stay more holistically. Its criteria consider the hotel’s relationship with its destination, architecture and design, quality of service, individuality and the overall experience relative to what the guest is paying,” explains Rohit Kohli, Joint Managing Director, Creative Travel family of brands that operates Away&Co, a luxury travel experiences curator. Hotels are a key component of the travel experience in India, and with incredible palaces, forts, boutiques, safaris and more, the luxury accommodation landscape is far more diverse than the conventional five-star hotel category suggests. The Michelin Keys can help bring these properties into the consideration set of international travellers and at the same time encourage Indian luxury travellers to look beyond brands. “Its strength is that it gives the traveller a different lens: not simply, ‘How luxurious is this hotel?’ but, ‘What kind of stay is this going to be?’,” adds Kohli.

The Michelin Keys trophy | Pic: Michelin Guides

The modern traveller is not driven by the plushness of an accommodation but the moments and memories that they take back. A holistic experience has never been more important to an experiential luxury traveller. There has to be individuality, a strong connection, genuine service and distinctive experiences—the foundation of the Keys. It's telling that heritage properties have won a large share of India's Keys, since these are qualities that palaces, forts and havelis often carry inherently, long before a rating system arrived to recognise them. Many of the Indian Michelin Keys properties deliver on this promise, but it's not a one-size-fits-all model. “Heritage hotels in India are usually palaces that have been converted into luxury getaways. So, the concept of heritage is very narrow. Indian luxury is remote, local and contemporary. India's domestic travel market will do the heavy lifting of promoting contemporary luxury for now until it catches the world's attention,” analyses Sumit Lulla, Co-founder, Seek.Travel, a newly-launched experiential travel marketplace.