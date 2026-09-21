MICHELIN Key Selection Across India: From Mumbai's Taj To Udaipur's Palace; List Of Iconic Places That Made The Cut

MICHELIN Key Selection Across India: From Udaipur's Taj Palace To Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace; List Of Iconic Places That Made The Cut | Tripadvisor

India’s luxury hospitality landscape has received global recognition, with several iconic hotels earning MICHELIN Keys for their exceptional stays. The distinction, awarded by the MICHELIN Guide, highlights hotels that stand out for their design, service, character and overall guest experience.

Among the celebrated properties is Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Set in the middle of Lake Pichola, the iconic white-marble palace offers a distinctive blend of royal heritage, architecture and luxury. Its setting, historic character and hospitality have made it one of India’s most recognisable palace hotels. Keep on reading to know more.

MICHELIN Guide 2026 revealed

The MICHELIN Guide has revealed its 2026 MICHELIN Key selection, honouring 2,832 hotels globally for outstanding experiences. After months of secret evaluations, the worldwide selection introduces close to 470 newly recognised hotels in 79 locations, showcasing a hospitality environment influenced by more immersive, customised and experiential visits.

India has largest number of MICHELIN Keys

India boasts the highest count of MICHELIN Key hotels among the 11 locations in this regional selection, with 47 establishments acknowledged. Two landmark properties, Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad and Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, earn Three MICHELIN Keys, adding this honour to two of India’s most unique palace hotels.

Taj to Soho: Hotels to receive recognition

In Mumbai, The Taj Mahal Palace has earned recognition for its heritage and distinctive location overlooking the Gateway of India. The landmark hotel has played host to generations of travellers and public figures while retaining its historic character alongside contemporary hospitality. Another Mumbai hotel recognised was Soho House. The hotel received one MICHELIN Key. The MICHELIN Guide recognised Soho House Mumbai for its exceptional hospitality, world-class design and unique character. Among others are The St. Regis Mumbai and Woods At Sasan.

Hyderabad’s Taj Falaknuma Palace

Hyderabad’s Taj Falaknuma Palace has also made the MICHELIN Key selection. Perched above the city, the former Nizam residence combines grand architecture with elaborate interiors and a rich royal history. The property is known for its ornate rooms, expansive courtyards and views of Hyderabad. Apart from Hyderabad, The Kumaon in Uttarakhand, The Imperial in New Delhi, The Oberoi Vindhyavillas in Madhya Pradesh, Dolkhar in Ladakh, and Leela Palace in Chennai received the honour among others.

What is Michelin Key?

The world's most famous arbiter of dining and travel has given a prestigious nod to 36 hotels from India. A Michelin Key is an accolade from the Michelin Guide that honours exceptional hotels, similar to Michelin stars for dining establishments. These keys are granted according to standards such as architecture, interior design, high-quality service standards and character, and can be attained in one, two, or three key levels to represent a "very special", "exceptional", or "extraordinary" experience, respectively.