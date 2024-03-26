Miami to Mumbai! Chef Jason Hudanish To Whisk Sumptuous Pop-up Menu Inspired By Brazilian, Peruvian, Japanese & Venezuelan Flavors

Amazonia, Mumbai’s luxury dining destination in BKC, is all set to woo its customers with a special pop-up exclusively curated by Miami-based chef Jason James Hudanish. The one-week pop-up started on March 22, 2024, to offer delectable fare inspired by Brazilian, Peruvian, Japanese & Venezuelan style menus.

The pop-up event also offers special cocktails with the Amazon style, Latin American & Asian touch, curated by Mr. Bartender (Fay Barretto). Set amidst an amazing Amazonian rainforest-themed restaurant, Amazonia is ready to treat you for an experience that is surely not to be missed.

Ahead of the pop-up, Chef Jason James Hudanish said, “We are excited to have this collab with Amazonia and team Mr bartender. We will be bouncing around and mingling closely with the guests and team for the week serving a super cool menu based around South American cuisine exploring the imported ingredients such as aji panca & Rocoto spices.”

Prasuk Jain, Founder of Snow World Entertainment and MD at Amazonia, excitedly states, "We at Amazonia are thrilled to welcome Chef Jason Hudanish and Mr. Bartender Fay Barretto for this exciting pop-up experience. This collaboration brings together culinary influences from Latin America and Asia, offering our guests a one-of-a-kind taste journey within the vibrant atmosphere of our Amazonian rainforest-themed restaurant."

Here's what you can expect:

1. A Fun and Interactive Menu: Indulge in a gastronomic adventure with Chef Jason's exciting 50/50 menu, showcasing his unparalleled creativity in South American cuisine. Brace yourself for an interactive and fun-filled dining experience, complete with captivating table-side service and playful presentations that will leave your taste buds craving for more. With an array of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the menu promises to tantalise your senses and elevate your dining experience to a whole new level.

2. Authentic Brazilian Flavors: Get ready to indulge in a divine culinary journey as Chef Jason James Hudanish expertly weaves together authentic ingredients and techniques to craft irresistibly delicious Brazilian dishes. Your taste buds are in for a treat with bold, explosive flavours that will leave you wanting more!

3. Creative Cocktails: As you savour the delectable food, don't forget to indulge in the amazing beverages crafted by the legendary mixologist, MR Bartender (Fay Barretto). Brace yourself for a delightful blend of Amazonian ingredients with a touch of Latin American and Asian flavours, as you sip on innovative cocktails that will leave you mesmerized.

4. Lively Atmosphere: Get ready for a fun and interactive dining experience. Chef James and his team will personally interact with guests, ensuring a memorable evening filled with delicious food, drinks, and laughter.

5. Peruvian Live Entertainment: Prepare to be swept away by the vibrant and energetic cultural spirit of Peru! Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing live performances of traditional Peruvian dances. You'll be dazzled by the stunning moves and infectious rhythms that will have you tapping your feet and swaying to the beat in no time. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience!

Details:

Time: Opens by 12 noon

For reservations contact: 8828884041, 8828884042

About Amazonia:

On a bustling evening filled with traffic, Amazonia in Bandra Kurla Complex offers a tranquil escape. The chic ceiling adorned with textured shrubbery and the glass façade, along with the imitation wildlife suspended from the walls, create a captivating atmosphere. The various shades of sunlight filtering through the velvety, colourful fringed lampshades hanging above the softly lit booths and the mezzanine dining area contribute to a laid-back and relaxing ambience. Amidst this glamorous tropical vibe, you can peruse the pan-Asian menu, which is divided into four sections: Japanese, Italian, Thai, and Korean. The menu offers a wide range of options, including salads, grills, sushi, bites, fish, and meat.

Address: Unit No. 5, G Block BKC, Godrej BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051