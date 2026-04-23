MI Vs CSK At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai: Here Are The Iconic South Indian Eateries Nearby To Visit |

As cricket fever grips Mumbai for the much-awaited clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, fans are not just gearing up for an intense match but also for a food trail around the city. Whether you're backing Mumbai or Chennai, one thing that unites everyone is the love for comforting South Indian flavours and luckily, some of the city’s best spots are just around the stadium.

Where To Eat Before & After MI vs CSK Match

Santosham - Satvik South Indian Restaurant

If you’re looking for a wholesome and sattvik dining experience, this spot is a must-visit. Located within walking distance from the stadium, it also serves authentic South Indian dishes prepared without onion and garlic, making it both unique and flavourful.

Located within walking distance from the stadium.

The Rameshwaram Cafe

One of Bengaluru’s most iconic eateries has recently made its way to Mumbai and is already creating buzz. Situated near Churchgate station, it’s perfect for a quick yet indulgent bite before heading into the stadium.

Located on 10 minutes walking distance from the stadium.

Sankalp The Taste of South

Just a short drive away, this well-known chain offers an extensive South Indian menu in a comfortable dine-in setting. From classic dosas to elaborate thalis, it’s a great pick for those looking to enjoy a proper meal.

Located 10 minutes by road from the stadium.

Benne - Heritage Bangalore Dosa

Craving that buttery, crispy Benne dosa? Head to this recently opened hotspot near Chowpatty. Just a quick drive from Wankhede, it’s already gaining popularity for bringing the true taste of Bengaluru to Mumbai.

Located 11 minutes by road from the stadium.

OOR Mumbai

Tucked away in Fort near CSMT, this lesser-known gem is perfect for those who enjoy exploring offbeat places. With calm interiors and authentic flavours, OOR offers a refreshing break from the usual crowd.

Located 11 minutes by road from the stadium.