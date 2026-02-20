Mexican Chef Flor Camorlinga Crafts A Modern Mexican Culinary Experience For India

pics: All Things Nice | Chef Flor Camarlingo, head chef, Plonk, Mexico City

Mexico has been at the centre of some of the world’s biggest gastronomic movements in the last two decades. The country has produced chefs who have not only championed the country’s local culinary heritage but also mastered haute cuisine. One such modern chef is Flor Camorlinga, head chef at Plonk in Mexico City. “Mexico has everything. Our culture has so much to offer, and food is my favourite part of it. You need to visit Mexico and discover it,” she explains the nation’s passion for gastronomy. Plonk itself is known for serving Mexican fare with an Asian flair; its unique offerings and service earned it Michelin’s Bib Gourmand recognition within the year of its opening. She is in India for a special wine dinner series hosted by All Things Nice. The dinner in Mumbai is to be held at Sofitel Mumbai BKC on February 21, 2026.

After hosting dinners with chefs from Europe and the United States, All Things Nice has turned its attention to Mexico and South America for their incredible depth of food and culture. Nikhil Agarwal, Founder, All Things Nice, adds, “When we discovered Chef Flor and her wine bar, Plonk, we immediately knew we wanted to bring her to India. Her food carries a slight Asian twist, and the fact that she leads a wine bar made the collaboration even more exciting for me. I love the idea of a chef thoughtfully pairing her local cuisine with wines; it creates a completely immersive experience. It just felt like something that needed to happen here.” Camorlinga, who runs Plonk with partner and sommelier Romina Argüelles, recommends white and sparkling wines as the preferred pairing for her dishes.

Originally from Michoacán, Mexico, Camorlinga, before opening Plonk, spent over 12 years working at some of the world's best restaurants. These include Boragó in Santiago, Chile, Tokyo’s three-Michelin-star L’Effervescence, Vespertine in Los Angeles, Sánchez in Copenhagen, and Evett in Seoul. “Mexico has a very good quality of products that match perfectly with spicy, sour, umami and even sweet flavours that Asian cuisine has,” Plonk shares as to why Mexican and Asian flavours work well together and are going to be a focus of the dining experience in India. She promises it to be a unique experience that highlights Mexican and Japanese/Korean influences with local products. Some of the dishes on the menu are Fried Mushrooms with Gochujang, Mandarin, Honey, Creme Fraiche, Chives and Salmon roe, and Raw Kingfish with Chiltepin chilli, Mango, Basil oil and Burned Avocado.

Camorlinga expects that the dinner will resonate with Indian diners because of the similarity of tastes and flavours between Indian and Mexican cuisine. It is also a source of inspiration. “Markets in India have everything, colours, textures, flavours, and quality. The food is next level and there is a lot to learn,” Camorlinga confesses. For Agarwal, the passion for genuine culinary experience has become a successful business. “People instinctively gravitate towards authenticity and passion, and that’s what we hope comes through in our work every time we curate these experiences,” he says.