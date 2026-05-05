Met Gala 2026: Heidi Klum Turns Statue, While Lisa Flaunts 3D Arms In Most Unique Red Carpet Looks

Heidi Klum and Lisa at Met Gala 2026 | X

The Met Gala 2026 on the first Monday of May didn’t just serve looks this year, it delivered full-blown performance art. With the theme “Costume Art” and “Fashion is Art” as the dress code that practically begged celebrities to think beyond fashion, the red carpet turned into a living gallery.

From surreal sculptures to cinematic gowns, here are the most unique looks that truly broke the internet.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum blurred the line between fashion and fine art, stepping out as what looked like a carved marble statue. Designed by Mike Marino, her entire look, from gown to face, featured a stone-like texture, making her appear almost museum-ready. It wasn’t just an outfit, it was a transformation.

Sam Smith

Never one to play it safe, Sam Smith arrived in a crystal-drenched cocoon coat by Christian Cowan. With over 230,000 embellishments and feathered headgear, the look paid homage to Art Deco icon Erté, which was impossible to ignore.

Sabrina Carpenter

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Sabrina Carpenter took a different route by literally wearing film. Her custom Dior gown was crafted using strips of black-and-white film, turning cinema into couture. It was subtle in palette but powerful in concept.

Madonna

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Madonna brought drama in signature style, wearing a dark Saint Laurent creation. A flowing veil attached to a structured hat trailed behind her, carried by an entourage, because if it’s Madonna, it’s never just an entrance, it’s a moment.

Bad Bunny

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Bad Bunny shocked everyone by showing up aged decades ahead. With realistic prosthetics, a cane, and white hair, his look explored time and identity, aligning perfectly with the exhibit’s deeper themes.

Katy Perry

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Katy Perry leaned into tech-inspired storytelling with a masked look that concealed her identity. She donned Stella McCartney's strapless white dress and glove with an extra finger, giving a clever nod to AI-generated images that went viral earlier.

Cardi B

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Cardi B turned volume all the way up in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble. Layers of lace, a bold bodysuit, and towering platform boots created a surreal silhouette inspired by artist Hans Bellmer.

Jordan Roth

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Jordan Roth quite literally wore art. His custom Robert Wun look featured a sculptural figure attached to his back, transforming his outfit into a moving installation.

Janelle Monáe

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Janelle Monáe redefined eco-fashion with a look built from moss, wires, and butterflies. The dramatic silhouette proved that sustainability and spectacle can go hand in hand.

Lisa

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BLACKPINK’s Lisa delivered one of the most intricate looks of the night. Her custom Robert Wun gown, adorned with nearly 67,000 crystals, featured sculptural arms holding a floating veil. It looked ethereal and meticulously crafted.