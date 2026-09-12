Mercedes-Benz Studio Makes The Brand An Experience

Mercedes-Benz Studio facade at DLF One Horizon Centre, Gurugram | Pics: Mercedes-Benz India

With more than 140 showrooms across 50+ cities, India has become a key market for the German automotive brand Mercedes-Benz over its three-decade-long presence in the country. India is part of Mercedes-Benz’s top 15 markets with substantial unit sales and revenue. In July, the company reported its best-ever H1 with 9,768 units sold, up 9% over H1 2025 and a best-ever Q2 of 4,637 units (+10%). With such a buoyant outlook, it comes as no surprise that the brand is willing to go all out to lure India’s emerging and steadily growing luxury consumers. The most recent step in this direction is the launch of the Mercedes-Benz Studio in Gurugram’s DLF One Horizon Centre.

Mercedes-Benz CONCEPT AMG GT XX |

The Gurugram studio is one of 14 studios globally in cities such as Copenhagen, LA, Tokyo, Singapore, Warsaw, Munich and Bucharest, reiterating the importance of the market. The ‘studio’ or experience centre offers buyers and enthusiasts the opportunity to interact with Mercedes-Benz, gaining awareness and building a long-term relationship in the lap of warm and modern luxury. “Customer engagement with luxury has been evolving, as they desire specially curated spaces to enjoy spending time; experience the latest products, connect with the brand and immerse in an unmistakably familiar ‘Welcome Home’ feeling synonymous with Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz Studio presents this unhurried discovery, spending quality time, experiencing elevated culinary delight, making visitors feel welcome and interacting in novel, experimental ways,” shared Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 e-bike |

Here, visitors can view the CONCEPT AMG GT XX supercar and launched its Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 e-bike range for Indian customers in partnership with EMotorad. The former was launched globally in 2025. The sunset-coloured vehicle is known for its three axial flux motors and a high-performance battery developed from scratch. The e-bike is available in three editions: City, Track and Rallye. All three editions share a 250W rear hub motor with three selectable power modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus, with a top assistance speed of 25 km/h and a range of up to 100 km with an additional seat-tube battery.

Mercedes-Benz is also celebrating its 140th anniversary in 2026; to celebrate the occasion, the studio has a wall with the carmaker’s iconic models through the years. There is also a design and materials library, Mercedes-Benz lifestyle collection and Mercedes-AMG X adidas. Customers and visitors can also book a test drive of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle prior to visiting the studio on the India website. The brand has also associated with Bengaluru’s Chef Vinesh Johnny for an exclusive Lavonne Café, offering customised desserts and savouries. He has crafted eight petit gâteaux and eight viennoiserie and bakes, each with a signature Mercedes-Benz touch. These will be plated, glazed and finished, staying true to Mercedes-Benz’s design language with sculpted lines, metallic lacquers and a luxury palette of black, silver and gold.

Lavonne Cafe’s Cookies & Cream cake |

The Mercedes-Benz Studios initiative is to keep its advantage as an innovator and a leader in the automotive space top of mind, reinforcing Mercedes-Benz’s role in shaping urban and future mobility. It is not purely targeted at sales and revenue. The brand wants to connect with audiences much in their formative auto-ownership years, tapping into new audiences and building a positive brand perception, desirability and preference.