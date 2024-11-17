Meet Victoria Kjaer Theilvig: The 21-Year-Old Becomes Denmark’s First Miss Universe

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig is the new Miss Universe 2024 | Instagram

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig created history by becoming the first contestant from Denmark to win the extravagant Miss Universe 2024 crown. The 21-year-old dazzled on the global stage, outshining 125 competitors at the 73rd edition of the pageant held at the Grand Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Victoria’s crowning moment was a proud and emotional event as she received the title from the reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua. Alongside her, Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina and Mexico’s Maria Fernanda Beltran claimed the first and second runner-up positions, respectively. Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Venezuela’s Ileana Marquez rounded out the top five.

Who is Victoria Kjaer Theilvig?

Hailing from Søborg, a peaceful suburb in Denmark’s capital region, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig is a woman of many talents. The 21-year-old is a professional dancer and beauty entrepreneur known for her exceptional skills and striking appearance, often likened to a "Human Barbie."

Victoria’s pageantry journey began with Miss Denmark, where she won the national title and established herself as a prominent figure in the beauty industry. Her global breakthrough came in 2022 when she placed in the Top 20 at Miss Grand International, showcasing her poise and confidence on an international stage. In September 2024, she achieved another milestone by being crowned Miss Universe Denmark, paving the way for her historic win.

Beyond her achievements in pageantry, Victoria is an academic achiever, holding a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing. She aspires to become a lawyer, combining her passion for advocacy with her professional ambitions. Victoria is also a vocal supporter of mental health awareness and animal rights, using her platform to promote these vital causes.

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig’s win at Miss Universe 2024 is more than a personal victory; it is a moment of pride for Denmark and inspiration for the world.