Meet The State Winners Of Femina Miss India 2024, Who Will Compete In The Final Beauty Pageant

Instagram

The state winners of Femina Miss India 2024 are out, and they will now vie for the prestigious crown in the final beauty pageant. Out of thousands of contestants, 30 exceptional women have been chosen for their talent and determination. Check out the list of state winners of Femina Miss India 2024:

Divyanshi Batra: Miss Femina India Uttar Pradesh 2024

Miss Divyanshi Batra, 22, hailing from Faridabad, is the winner of Miss Femina India Uttar Pradesh 2024. With a background in journalism and mass communication and a current focus on business administration in marketing, she excels in creativity and leadership.

The model and influencer, Divyanshi, is known for her stage presence and compassion, including her dedication to feeding stray animals.

Sakshi Joshi: Femina Miss India Uttarakhand 2024

Sakshi Joshi is Miss Femina India Uttarakhand 2024. She has a psychology degree from Delhi University. She moved to Mumbai to follow her acting dreams and has worked in TV commercials, music videos, and print shoots while awaiting a break in cinema.

Sakshi loves dance, including Kathak and belly dancing, and is active in basketball, painting, and swimming.

Chanchui Khayi: Femina Miss India Manipur 2024

Femina Miss India Manipur 2024 is Chanchui Khayi. She is a postgraduate in performing arts with a focus on drama and theatre arts. Passionate about the stage from a young age, she is talented in singing, dancing, and acting. She has also won the Sushma Swaraj Award for Distinguished Women Achievers in music and dance.

Amrita Sethi: Femina Miss India Punjab 2024

Amrita Sethi, Femina Miss India Punjab 2024, is a rising star in the Punjabi film industry. Growing up in Punjab, she balanced a passion for dance and basketball while becoming her family's sole breadwinner at 17. Her belief in overcoming challenges and self-motivation drives her to pursue her dreams and create her own path.

Supriya Dahiya: Femina Miss India Haryana 2024

Supriya Dahiya won the Femina Miss India Haryana 2024. She was born in Pune and raised in Delhi, with a strong connection to Haryana. She is a commercial multi-engine pilot trained in the USA and has won trophies in horse riding, played the violin, and excelled in ballet, debate, and athletics. At 18, she won Femina Miss India Delhi 2020 and has since worked on various modelling projects.

Aabha Katre: Femina Miss India Himachal Pradesh 2024

Aabha Katre, Femina Miss India Himachal Pradesh 2024, is pursuing a Bachelor's in Fashion Communication. She is a model and classical Odissi dancer. An entrepreneur in interior design, Aabha blends creativity with business skills. Supported and inspired by her mother and guru, she is committed to encouraging others to follow their passions and dream big.

Nikita Porwal: Femina Miss India Madhya Pradesh 2024

Miss Femina India Madhya Pradesh 2024, Nikita Porwal, hails from Ujjain and has been passionate about storytelling and spirituality since a young age. She has performed in over 60 plays and written a 250-page play, "Krishna Leela." While theatre is her first love, she is also exploring camerawork and has a role in a feature film set for release.

Sifti Singh Sarang: Femina Miss India Delhi 2024

Sifti Singh Sarang is the Miss Femina India Delhi 2024. She is a third-year undergraduate student in computer science with a deep passion for pageantry inspired by her mother’s unfulfilled dreams. Alongside her studies, she likes painting, writing, singing, and acting, with notable achievements including a performance at the National School of Drama.

Jentiren Jamir: Femina Miss India Nagaland 2024

The winner of Femina Miss India Nagaland 2024 is Jentiren Jamir. She has an adventurous spirit and embraces new experiences with enthusiasm. Pursuing a master’s degree in sociology, she seeks to understand human behaviour and societal dynamics. Balancing her studies with a positive outlook, Jentiren is dedicated to personal and intellectual growth.

Sahara Subba: Femina Miss India Sikkim 2024

Ahara Hangma Subba, Femina Miss India Sikkim 2024, hails from Kholatar. Starting her journey with a "Beauty with a Purpose" focus at 13, she has always been committed to helping others. She won a national teen beauty pageant at 15 and, despite challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, made it to the top 10 in an international pageant in Nicaragua.

Angelia N Marwein: Femina Miss India Meghalaya 2024

Angelia N. Marwein, Femina Miss India Meghalaya 2024, holds a master’s degree in political science. She works with Earmacs to support farmers and rural communities. A leader in student council and an athlete in basketball and track, Angelia loves adventure, including river rafting and cliff diving.

Arundhati Saikia: Femina Miss India Assam 2024

Arundhati Saikia, Femina Miss India Assam 2024, from Jorhat, is a blend of intellect, adventure, and artistry. A licensed commercial pilot and experienced model, she combines her passions for literature, dance, and painting with grace and enthusiasm. Rooted in classical Sattriya dance, she stays connected to her Assamese heritage while pursuing her dreams.

Lalsangkimi: Femina Miss India Mizoram 2024

The winner of Femina Miss India Mizoram 2024 is Lalsangkimi from Mizoram. She holds a BSc degree in nursing. She passionately advocates for mental health, challenging stereotypes and promoting the idea that seeking help is a sign of strength.

Nikita Ghosh: Femina Miss India Tripura 2024

Nikita Ghosh, Femina Miss India Tripura 2024, has a strong academic background in mathematics and computing. She excelled in her studies, topped state exams, and won gold in an international painting competition. Now working with brands like Veet and Giva, Nikita also leads a community project supporting underprivileged children.

Tadu Lunia: Femina Miss India Arunachal Pradesh 2024

Femina Miss India Arunachal Pradesh 2024 is Tadu Lunia. With a BA in English, journalism, and sociology, she is dedicated to making a positive impact through her work. Believing in the power of dreams, Tadu has recently started four projects, including menstrual health awareness, renovating schools, and building a rehabilitation centre.