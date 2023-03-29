Meet Shreya Thakkar who is making ageing fun by designing mobility aids for elderly

Shreya Thakkar |

Ageing can bring physical limitations and reduced mobility, making everyday tasks more challenging. However, Shreya Thakkar, a 28-year-old industrial designer and researcher, is on a mission to make ageing fun by designing mobility aids for tech-savvy seniors.

Shreya has developed a range of products for the ageing population such as the interactive Wander On smart cane (Walker On Assist 01) and walker (Walker On Assist 02) for seniors that combine SOS alarms with GPS tracking, built-in blood pressure monitoring, and even a seat.

Talking about the importance of designing for the ageing population Shreya says, "The ageing population is demographic and on the rise, and with advancements in healthcare, people are living longer than ever before. As a result, there is an increasing need for products that cater to their unique needs and promote their wellbeing."

By designing products specifically for the elderly population, Shreya says that we can greatly enhance their quality of life.

Smart cane and Walker

A call for empathy

Growing up in Vadodara she saw her grandparents living with the ageing effects and the environment they needed to stay healthy. Watching her mother serve as their caretaker taught Shreya the importance of compassion and empathy in the care of the elderly.

She claims that by creating gadegts that are tailored to the unique needs of the senior population, " From we can promote social responsibility, build a more diversified and integrated world, eliminate obstacles, and ensure that everyone has access to the same opportunities and resources."

Her research into the future of healthcare and homes for the elderly opened her eyes to the possibilities of how each home can act as caregiver, provider, and arbitrator.

"By having our homes act as our own well-being guardians, we can potentially shift healthcare from simply supporting our lives to actually changing them for the better," she said.

The process of designing

In order to make products more engaging and appealing for the elderly she developed the 'Wander On' cane and walker, which is specifically designed for ageing baby boomers and others who may lack the self-assurance necessary for independent mobility.

Global exposure

Born and raised in Vadodara, she became increasingly drawn to the world of design and pursued a degree in Interior Architecture at a top institution in Gujarat. During her time at Nikki Thomas Architects in Bengaluru, she was fascinated by the ways in which the built environment can shape human emotions and behaviour. And later, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a Master's degree in Industrial Design and Furniture Design at the prestigious ArtCenter College of Design.

During her education in industrial design, she learned to examine everything from a macro to a microlens. However, what she found most intriguing was understanding the people who would ultimately use the product or service. "I enjoyed observing them, listening to them, and even immersing myself in their lives, with all their complexities and intricacies," said the alumni of ArtCenter College of Design.

Other Projects

As a designer, she takes pride in designing innovative and artistic sculptures that double as renewable energy sources, making them both functional and visually appealing.

Shreya is currently working on a research project focused on improving the patient and visitor experience in healthcare facilities at UTMB in Houston. She is also a part of a global team working on a sponsored service design project with Polestar Automotive in Sweden, that is centred around understanding the experiences of parents and children in the ecosystem of electric vehicles in the world of 2030, with a particular focus on the future of EV networks and sustainable mobility.